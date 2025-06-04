Reigning UEFA Nations League champions Spain face off against France on Thursday night at MHPArena in Stuttgart in a semifinal that doubles as a rematch of the 2021 final – and a collision of two European giants chasing different versions of redemption.

The winner will march on to face either Germany or Portugal in the Sunday final. The loser heads to the third-place playoff held on the same day. Stakes couldn’t be higher.

Defensive questions

Spain arrive in Germany riding a wave of form and confidence.

Luis de la Fuente’s side topped League A Group 4 with 16 points from a possible 18 and outlasted the Netherlands in a dramatic two-legged quarterfinal in March.

Both legs ended 2-2 after regulation time. In extra time, Lamine Yamal’s strike was cancelled out by Xavi Simons before Spain held their nerve to edge the shootout 5-4.

That nerve has become a trademark. Spain are unbeaten in their last 20 matches across all competitions – 15 wins and five draws – a streak that began after a 2-0 defeat to Scotland in March 2023. They’ve scored two or more goals in 16 of those games.

But their recent Nations League form raises concerns at the back. Spain have conceded at least twice in each of their last three games in the competition – something not seen since the 1980-81 campaign. They are also without a clean sheet in their last four Nations League matches.

Still, history beckons. No team has retained the Nations League title since the competition was introduced in 2018. Spain reached the final two years ago after a 2-1 win over Italy in the semis and defeated France by the same margin in the Euro 2024 semifinals last July.

France's search for silver

France enter the semis with their own storyline of resurgence. After a poor 2022-23 Nations League campaign that saw them finish third in their group with only five points, Les Bleus bounced back strongly to top Group 2 on goal difference over Italy, collecting 13 points.

Their quarterfinal path, like Spain’s, was dramatic. After trailing Croatia 2-0 from the first leg, France responded in Paris through goals from Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele. The tie went to penalties, and Mike Maignan’s save paved the way for Dayot Upamecano to seal a 5-4 victory.

Despite being ranked third in the world, France have endured heartbreak in recent tournaments. They fell in the 2022 World Cup final and again in the Euro 2024 semifinals. Now, they are chasing their first major title since lifting the Nations League in 2021 – a final they won by beating Spain.

Didier Deschamps, in charge since 2012, has won 106 of his 167 matches as head coach and remains one of the most respected figures in world football. With his reign set to end after the 2026 World Cup, this could be his penultimate chance at major silverware.

Team news

Spain are without Manchester City’s Rodri, who is still regaining fitness ahead of the Club World Cup, and Barcelona’s Ferran Torres, recovering from recent appendicitis surgery. However, there’s no shortage of options.

Isco is in contention for a first international cap since 2019 following a standout season with Real Betis. Barcelona midfielder Gavi returns after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and will compete for a starting spot alongside Pedri, Martin Zubimendi and Champions League winner Fabian Ruiz.

In defense, 18-year-old Pau Cubarsi returns to the fold, pushing for a spot ahead of Real Madrid’s new signing Dean Huijsen. In attack, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal could support Mikel Oyarzabal.

France also have selection dilemmas. Seven of their players featured in the recent Champions League final, including Man of the Match Desire Doue and the ever-dangerous Dembele. It remains to be seen whether Deschamps will rotate to manage fatigue.

Defensive injuries have left gaps. With Upamecano, William Saliba and Jules Kounde sidelined, Benjamin Pavard and Malo Gusto are in contention at right-back. On the left, Deschamps must choose between Lucas Hernandez, Clement Lenglet and uncapped Loic Bade to partner Ibrahima Konate in central defense.

Up front, captain Kylian Mbappe, just two goals shy of 50 in international play – is set to lead the line. Emerging talent Rayan Cherki, fresh off a breakout season at Lyon, is pushing for his first senior cap.

France and Spain have met five times in the last decade, trading blows in an evenly matched rivalry. France have won three, Spain two – and four of those games were settled by a single goal. Their last competitive meeting ended 2-1 in favor of France in the 2021 Nations League final.