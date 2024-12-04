From dominating the Champions League to conquering the Olympics and claiming a commanding victory in Euro 2024, Spain proved to be the undisputed force in both club and international football this year.

They capped off their remarkable campaign with Rodri's Ballon d'Or win, sealing the individual triumph.

Just weeks after Real Madrid extended their record with a 15th Champions League title, defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley in May, Spain bulldozed their way to glory in the European Championship.

Even during their peak years of international dominance, with triumphs in the 2008 and 2012 Euros and the 2010 World Cup, Spain never quite managed to achieve the same success at the club level, despite near-misses like Pep Guardiola's Barcelona winning the Champions League in 2009 and 2011.

Somehow, none of that golden generation, which included Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos and Xabi Alonso, among other greats, managed to win the Ballon d'Or for best player in the world as they were repeatedly eclipsed by the battle between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the coveted award.

Although Real Madrid continued to fly the flag in the Champions League, a return to similar success at the national level seemed a long way off for many years.

Following a disappointing 2022 World Cup under Luis Enrique, Spain opted for the low-profile Luis de la Fuente as his replacement. De la Fuente, a virtually unknown figure, had worked in the Spanish Football Federation's grassroots system for over a decade.

The idea was to return to the foundations planted years ago when De la Fuente had worked with so many players who then developed into top stars all over Europe.

He knew them better than anyone, and they knew exactly what he wanted. Under his calm guidance, the man once mocked as Luis "de la Who!?" led Spain to a record fourth Euros title with an impeccable campaign in Germany, winning all of their games.

Their standout players, Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal, claimed the awards for best player and breakthrough player at both the tournament and for the season, winning the Ballon d'Or and Kopa Award, respectively.

The younger generation also showed that the future looks bright as, following a heartbreaking defeat in the final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Spain claimed gold at Paris 2024 in August.

With the 2026 World Cup in North America under two years away, Spain will enter 2025 with the best national team, best player, and best young player in the world.

At the club level, Real Madrid's major signing Kylian Mbappe might have started slowly in the Spanish capital as they struggle in Europe, but few would bet against them being in the mix again come next year's Champions League knockout stage.