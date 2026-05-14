Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday voiced support for Lamine Yamal after Israel's defense minister accused the Barcelona star of "inciting hatred" over his public expressions of support for Palestinians.

Sanchez said those who consider waving the flag of a state to be "inciting hatred" have "either lost their judgment or been blinded by their own ignominy."

"Lamine has only expressed the solidarity with Palestine felt by millions of Spaniards. Another reason to be proud of him," he wrote on the social media platform X.

The 18-year-old Yamal waved a large Palestinian flag from an open-top bus during a victory parade by Barcelona's team through the city on Monday. The parade drew some 750,000 people to celebrate the league title clinched the previous day.

This screenshot from a social media video shows Lamine Yamal waving a Palestinian flag during FC Barcelona's open-top victory parade celebrating its La Liga title, Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Yamal, who is Muslim, posted pictures of himself holding the flag on his Instagram account.

Images quickly went viral online and prompted reactions from supporters and public figures.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Yamal of "inciting hatred against Israel."

Spain's government and a large part of its population have been highly critical of Israel's genocidal campaign that killed more than 72,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since early October 2023.

There has been a global backlash against Israel over its attacks on Gaza, which has spread to sport and culture. Protests have been seen in football, cycling and basketball. Last year's Spanish Vuelta was repeatedly disrupted by protesters angry with the participation of an Israeli-backed cycling team.

Spain is also one of five countries boycotting this year's Eurovision Song Contest to protest Israel's inclusion.

Yamal is set to star for Spain at next month's World Cup to be played in North America.