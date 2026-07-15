Mikel Oyarzabal converted a first-half penalty before Pedro Porro capped a flowing team move after halftime as Spain defeated France 2-0 on Tuesday, booking their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in South Africa 16 years ago.

The 2010 champions will face either defending champion Argentina or England in Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, while France will play in the third-place match against the semifinal loser on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Teenage star Lamine Yamal, playing a day after his 19th birthday, once again proved to be Spain's catalyst. Although an offside decision denied him a goal early in the second half, his relentless pressure and fearless play created the opening goal and set the tone for another composed Spanish performance.

"They were facing the best team in the world," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said.

Midfielder Rodri made clear Spain's job was not yet complete.

"It was so difficult to get to this moment, but we want more," he said. "We want to win this World Cup."

France entered the semifinal as FIFA's top-ranked team and were seeking to become only the third nation to reach three consecutive World Cup finals after appearances in 2018 and 2022. Instead, Didier Deschamps' side were outplayed by a Spain team that have emerged as the tournament's most complete squad.

The victory marked the third consecutive summer that Spain have eliminated France in a major tournament semifinal, following victories at Euro 2024 and last year's UEFA Nations League.

After beating Belgium in the quarterfinals, Yamal had boldly suggested France should fear Spain. His performance backed up those words.

France midfielder Rayan Cherki admitted his team fell well short.

"In so many ways, France was missing everything today," he said. "We'll be back in four years and we won't make the same mistakes."

Spain broke through in the 22nd minute after Yamal's persistence forced a costly mistake from veteran defender Lucas Digne.

Digne miscontrolled a high ball inside the penalty area and, while attempting to recover, kicked Yamal after the teenager had challenged for possession. Referee Iván Barton immediately pointed to the spot, and Oyarzabal calmly drove his penalty beyond Mike Maignan.

The Real Sociedad forward's fifth goal of the tournament gave France their first deficit of the World Cup and increased his international tally to 30 goals in 60 appearances.

Spain doubled their advantage in the 58th minute with one of the tournament's finest team goals.

Dani Olmo slipped a perfectly weighted return pass into the path of Porro after being knocked off balance by Dayot Upamecano, allowing the Tottenham defender to finish confidently past Maignan.

"We gave it our all just to reach the final," Porro said. "We knew we're a very tough team and we're doing things really well. This is our team. It's not about me."

Moments later, Yamal thought he had added a third after finishing neatly, only for a tight offside call to erase the goal.

Spain's Lamine Yamal in action during the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match against France at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, U.S., July 14, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

France, who had conceded only twice in their previous six matches, never recovered.

Kylian Mbappe, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise struggled to create clear opportunities against Spain's disciplined defense.

France's best chance arrived in the 67th minute when Mbappe finally found space inside the box, but Marc Cucurella produced a perfectly timed block that deflected the shot narrowly wide, drawing celebrations from Spain almost as enthusiastically as their two goals.

Spain's defensive display has become the foundation of their title challenge. Goalkeeper Unai Simón recorded his sixth clean sheet in seven matches, while Spain have conceded just one goal throughout the tournament.

The Spanish defense also frustrated France throughout the first half. Alex Baena tested the wall with an early free kick, while Fabián Ruiz was denied after Maignan's misplaced clearance gifted Spain possession in a dangerous area.

Deschamps introduced Desire Doue shortly before Porro doubled Spain's lead in an attempt to inject life into the French attack, but the move came too late.

"We had big ambitions, but Spain were better," Deschamps said. "They defended extremely well, and we never got into the game. We tried everything, but they showed they are at a different level."

The veteran coach, who is stepping down after 14 years in charge of France, said his players were "devastated" by the defeat.

He also questioned referee Iván Barton's performance.

"I'll ask a loaded question and I won't answer it," Deschamps said. "Is the referee at the level required to officiate a World Cup semifinal?"

Spain's victory extended their unbeaten run in regulation to 37 matches since March 2024, surpassing the nation's previous record and reinforcing the resurgence engineered by De la Fuente.

After disappointing exits in each of the past three World Cups, La Roja have returned to the pinnacle of international football behind a balanced squad featuring veterans such as Rodri and Oyarzabal alongside emerging stars led by Yamal.

"We started almost four years ago with an idea, and we've stayed faithful to it," De la Fuente said. "These players deserve everything. Day after day they've shown their commitment, their solidarity, their generosity and their talent. They make the difficult look easy."