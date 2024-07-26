Spain's Aitana Bonmati shook the net and assisted on another to lead the world champions to a 2-1 comeback victory over Japan on the opening day of the Olympic women’s football tournament.

Meanwhile, the United States began their quest for a fifth gold medal with a commanding 3-0 win over Zambia at Nice Stadium.

Trinity Rodman struck in the 17th minute with a superb play, and Mallory Swanson scored twice in quick succession, between the 24th and 25th minutes, securing the U.S. their first three points in Group B.

Zambia was reduced to 10 players at the half-hour mark after a red card for Pauline Zulu, who left the pitch in tears.

Olympic debutants Spain recovered from an early goal in Nantes and defeated Group C rivals Japan, avenging a 4-0 group-stage loss to the Asians in last year’s World Cup, which they went on to win.

Aoba Fujino’s superb free-kick opened the scoring for Japan, but Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati equalized just nine minutes later with a simple finish.

Spain dominated possession in the second half and sealed the win in the 74th minute thanks to a Mariona Caldentey strike from a Bonmati pass, putting them at the top of the group.

“We have started the Games very well. I’m happy for the win. (The World Cup loss against) Japan left us with a thorn in our side,” Bonmati said.

“The goal we conceded didn’t change our mentality. We played our football and deserved the win.”

Elsewhere, reigning Olympic champions Canada also claimed a 2-1 comeback victory over New Zealand in St. Etienne on the first day of action in Group A.

France’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored twice to help the hosts to a 3-2 win over Colombia in their Group A opener in Lyon.

Katoto opened the scoring after six minutes, capitalizing on a misplaced pass by Linda Caicedo. Kenza Dali doubled the lead in the 18th minute before Katoto completed her brace with a header three minutes before halftime.

Colombia’s Catalina Usme and Manuela Pavi then scored in the 54th and 64th minutes, respectively, to make it 3-2. However, their hopes for a comeback and a first Olympic win were dashed when Mayra Ramirez received a red card five minutes from time.

Germany made a strong start to the tournament in Marseille with a 3-0 win over Australia in a Group B match, thanks to goals from Marina Hegering, Lea Schüller, and Jule Brand. Hegering scored with a header in the 24th minute, Schüller added another header in the 64th minute, and Brand contributed a goal to seal the rout for the 2016 Olympic champions.

Brazil earned a 1-0 win over Nigeria in Bordeaux in Group C. Gabi Nunes scored in the 37th minute following a pass from Brazil’s all-time leading scorer Marta, who is competing in her sixth Olympics.