Marc Cucurella has permanently scribed Spain's World Cup triumph into his skin, revealing a tattoo of coach Luis de la Fuente after making good on a promise he made before La Roja captured the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Spain left back unveiled the tattoo on social media Tuesday, posting a photo alongside the simple caption, "Promise kept," after vowing earlier in the tournament that he would tattoo De la Fuente's face on his arm if Spain won the title.

Spain fulfilled that dream on July 19, defeating defending champion Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Ferran Torres came off the bench to score the decisive goal in the 106th minute, securing Spain's second World Cup title and first since its historic triumph in South Africa in 2010.

The tattoo, inked on the back of Cucurella's left arm by renowned Spanish tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga, portrays De la Fuente in a suit holding the World Cup trophy, along with design elements commemorating the 2026 tournament.

The tribute quickly drew attention across the sporting world.

Spain midfielder Mikel Merino summed it up with a one-word reaction, calling it "Historic," while tennis star Carlos Alcaraz described the artwork as "awesome."

The gesture carried extra significance because it fulfilled a pledge Cucurella made before Spain embarked on its title-winning campaign. De la Fuente had joked after the final that he expected every player who had made such promises to honor them.

"I've already told them, 'Did you make a mistake?'" the coach said with a laugh. "They did, but they'll enjoy it. I'm not so terribly ugly that they'll have to put it somewhere nobody can see it. It makes me laugh, and I'm proud they keep their promises."

Cucurella played a pivotal role throughout Spain's remarkable run, starting all eight matches as La Roja produced one of the greatest defensive performances by a World Cup champion. Spain conceded just one goal during the tournament, the fewest ever by a men's World Cup-winning team, while goalkeeper Unai Simón recorded seven clean sheets.

Spain's campaign began with an unexpected 0-0 draw against tournament debutants Cape Verde, a result De la Fuente later described as a turning point that galvanized his squad. Spain responded by defeating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to finish atop Group H before eliminating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France in the knockout rounds on the way to the final.

The World Cup victory completed another milestone for De la Fuente, who has transformed Spain since replacing Luis Enrique in late 2022.

The 65-year-old had already guided La Roja to the 2023 UEFA Nations League and the Euro 2024 title before adding the World Cup, becoming the first Spanish coach to win all three major senior international trophies. He also became the oldest coach to lift the men's World Cup.

Cucurella, who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea shortly before the tournament, now carries a permanent reminder of Spain's historic achievement.