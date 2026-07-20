Palestinians gathered at cafes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, erupting in celebration as Spain defeated Argentina to claim the title.

The screening offered residents a few hours away from the pressures of war and the hardships of daily life in the enclave.

Many in the crowd backed Spain in recognition of its support for the Palestinian people.

"We came together to support Spain because it has stood by the Palestinian people for years," Numan Abdullah, a Gaza resident who watched the match, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

He said the gathering also carried a message of peace and solidarity with countries that stand with Palestinians.

"We are a people who seek peace," Abdullah said.

Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday after beating Argentina 1-0 in extra time in the final, securing its second world title after its triumph in 2010. Argentina, meanwhile, failed to retain the title it won at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.