Juventus are set to usher in a new era under seasoned tactician Luciano Spalletti, with Italian media reporting that the 66-year-old is on the verge of being appointed head coach following the sacking of Igor Tudor.

The official announcement is expected within hours – possibly after Juventus’ critical home fixture against Udinese at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Tudor’s fall

The Croatian’s dismissal on Monday ended a six-month spell defined by defensive instability, tactical confusion, and an alarming slide in form.

Since taking charge in April 2025, Tudor managed only fleeting bursts of consistency before the Bianconeri collapsed into an eight-match winless streak spanning all competitions.

Juventus’ statement cited “unacceptable results,” a verdict difficult to dispute.

Their October offered a bleak snapshot: a 1-0 defeat to Lazio, a Champions League loss to Real Madrid, a 2-0 setback against newly promoted Como, and a goalless draw with Milan.

Earlier stumbles against Torino and AC Milan completed a sequence that left the 36-time Italian champions languishing in eighth place with 14 points from 10 games – already eight adrift of leaders Napoli.

Behind the scenes, tension simmered.

Tudor reportedly clashed with star winger Federico Chiesa and disagreed with sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli over transfer policy.

Sources described the decision to dismiss him as “a reset button” ahead of a punishing fixture schedule that includes upcoming European clashes with Villarreal and Porto.

Calculated gamble

For Juventus, Spalletti represents both reassurance and risk.

The Tuscan veteran boasts one of Italy’s most complete coaching resumes – marked by tactical innovation, charisma, and silverware – but arrives with recent baggage.

After steering Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years in 2023, he endured a bruising stint as Italy’s national team coach, resigning in July 2024 after the Azzurri’s group-stage exit at Euro 2024.

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport, Spalletti has agreed to a deal through the end of the 2025-26 season, with an option to extend if Juventus qualify for the Champions League.

Negotiations centered on his insistence on a meaningful transfer backing in January, a condition that reportedly swayed him to accept the role.

In an appearance Tuesday in Milan, Spalletti denied formal contact but admitted Juventus were “the kind of challenge every coach dreams about.”

His record justifies the excitement: two Coppa Italia crowns with Roma, back-to-back Russian league titles with Zenit St. Petersburg, and the scintillating Napoli side that swept to the Scudetto with high-tempo, fearless football.

Endorsements from icons

The looming appointment has drawn praise from club legends. Gianluigi Buffon, now a Juventus sporting advisor, hailed Spalletti’s “uncompromising hunger” and said his experience could reignite belief in a demoralized dressing room.

Former coach Fabio Capello added that Spalletti “thrives in turmoil” and possesses the “clarity and authority Juventus have sorely missed.”

Fans share that cautious optimism. Many see Spalletti as the right man to revive underperformers like Dusan Vlahovic, stuck on three goals in ten matches, and nurture promising youngsters such as Kenan Yıldız, whose versatility suits Spalletti’s fluid 4-3-3 philosophy.

Still, skepticism persists within Turin’s corridors of power.

Executives at Exor Group – the club’s holding company – are wary of yet another short-term fix after cycling through four coaches since 2024.

Financial Fair Play restrictions further complicate any immediate overhaul.