Former Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has praised his successor, Gennaro Gattuso, for revitalizing the Azzurri’s World Cup qualifying campaign, as Italy secured their third consecutive win under the former AC Milan midfielder.

Spalletti was dismissed in June following a heavy defeat to Norway, with Gattuso stepping in to guide Italy to wins over Estonia and Israel, restoring momentum in the qualifying race.

“I trust Gattuso. I’m sure that, as he’s already shown, he’ll find the right solutions to keep this journey going and achieve what he wants, what he dreams of,” Spalletti told reporters Sunday.

“He’s also adjusted a few things tactically in these last matches, because having the forwards closer together has given solutions, especially in games where we faced difficulties – like against Israel – in terms of their playing style.

“They did well, finding more direct plays that allowed us to win.”

Italy, seeking a return to football’s showpiece tournament for the first time since 2014, are second in Group I with 12 points from five matches.

They face third-placed Israel in Udine on Tuesday, with a win cementing second place and at least a spot in the playoffs.

Norway have a six-point lead at the top of the group but have played one more game than Italy.