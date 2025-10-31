Luciano Spalletti insists Juventus remain very much in the Serie A title race despite their current slump, as the veteran coach explained Friday why he agreed to take charge on a short-term basis.

The 66-year-old, appointed Thursday until the end of the season following Igor Tudor’s dismissal, takes over a side winless in eight matches across all competitions.

Sitting seventh and six points behind leaders Napoli – the club Spalletti led to a historic Scudetto after 33 years – the former Italy boss said he would not have accepted an eight-month deal if he didn’t believe Juventus could still fight for silverware.

“I hope to be able to get back into the Scudetto race. Why not? In fact, that’s what we were talking about yesterday with the players in the dressing room,” Spalletti told reporters.

“Intentions must be at their best because nine games have been played and there are still 29 to go. That’s a lot. I’ve seen all sorts of things in over 30 years of my career.”

Swift return to management

The appointment marks a swift return to club management for Spalletti, who led Italy to the knockout stage of Euro 2024 before he was fired in June following a humiliating start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

“The first impressions are wonderful. We all know the history of this club and we know there’s great expectation, but being part of it is fantastic,” Spalletti said.

“The desire to bring this team back to the top is paramount. I have great respect for Igor Tudor. I know him and I know how he works. I am sure I will find a well-trained team, knowing the professionalism of my predecessor.”

The new coach outlined ambitious targets despite Juventus’ poor start to the campaign.

“Our sights are high. We need to try to get back into the Champions League positions. We need to get things back on track because the others are racing fast,” he said.

Relationship with Napoli unchanged

Spalletti sports a tattoo marking Napoli’s historic title on his left arm and took time to respond to fans of the Naples club who were unhappy with him taking the Juve job, saying he could not stop coaching because of his link to the team.

“In Naples, something extraordinary emerged thanks to the beauty of the football we played and what we achieved – a wonderful and important league title. I established a special relationship with those people,” he said.

“This morning I had to have some tests done, and I had blood taken from my other arm because I didn’t want anything to be touched on this one.

“Nothing will change for me. I will always have lots of friends in Naples.”

Spalletti’s first game in charge will be against eighth-place Cremonese on Saturday.