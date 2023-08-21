In the electrifying aftermath of Spain's women securing their maiden World Cup victory against England with a triumphant 1-0 score, the spotlight shifted to Luis Rubiales, the chief of the Spanish Football Federation, following him kissing footballer Jennifer Hermoso.

As the anticipation built up to the trophy presentation, a jubilant Luis Rubiales took the stage to embrace the victorious Spanish squad.

Yet, it was the seemingly innocent act of affection that followed that captured the nation's attention and ignited a fervent discourse.

In the heat of the moment, Rubiales extended a kiss to Hermoso that found its mark on her lips, momentarily eclipsing the grandeur of Spain's historic triumph.

However, what was intended as an exuberant display of camaraderie stirred up a tempest of dissent back home.

Spain's Equality Minister, Irene Montero, unleashed a passionate statement on social media:

"It is a form of sexual assault that we women suffer every day and that has been invisible until now," Montero said. "Consent is key. Only a yes is a yes," she affirmed, a rallying cry that would echo across the nation.

Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra also echoed Montero saying: "We are all thinking: If they do this in front of the whole of Spain, what will they not do in private? Sexual violence against women must end."

Rubiales was faced with the dual responsibility of defending his actions and acknowledging the depth of public sentiment.

While he embraced each player in jubilation, his kiss with Hermoso stood out as a gesture that invited both adoration and rebuke.

The ensuing controversy drew sharp lines of division, as voices of support and criticism clashed on the grand stage of public opinion.

Hermoso herself said, "I didn't like it."

She framed the kiss as a spontaneous reciprocation, attributing it to the euphoria of the World Cup conquest.

"The president and I have a great relationship," Hermoso said but urged the nation not to "pay too much attention to this gesture."

Amid the captivating backdrop of Spain's World Cup glory, a crescendo of controversies swirled around the team's dynamics and methods.

A fiery clash between the squad and coach Jorge Vilda, preceding the tournament, underscored the steely resolve that characterized Spain's journey to victory.

The protests and boycotts that roiled the team only solidified their resolve to prevail against all odds, embodying the true spirit of champions.

Throughout it all, Rubiales remained steadfast, a rock of support for the beleaguered coach.

Speaking on Radio Marca, he defended the kiss saying, "The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere," he retorted, brushing aside the cacophony of dissent. He sought to demystify the incident, framing it as a trivial exchange of mutual affection that should not be overshadowed by the noise.

"When two people share an unimportant gesture of mutual affection, you cannot pay attention to the crap that is being said," he added.