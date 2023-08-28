The mother of Luis Rubiales, Spain's suspended football chief, on Monday barricaded herself in a church after embarking on a hunger strike in defense of her son.

Angeles Bejar declared to Spanish news agency Efe that her vigil within the walls of the Motril church would endure until justice is secured for her son, who she asserts is ensnared in what she describes as an "inhumane, bloody witch-hunt."

Her impassioned demand reverberates – a call for Jennifer Hermoso, the player linked to her son's controversial kiss, to "tell the truth."

Bejar insisted that her son was "incapable of hurting anyone."

The spotlight turns to Hermoso, bearing the weight of a mother's desperation to clear her son's name, as the saga takes yet another astonishing twist.

This riveting narrative unfurled just over a week ago when Spain's women's team emerged triumphant in the World Cup held in Australia.

Amid the euphoria of victory, Rubiales' celebratory gesture became a storm of contention as he touched his genitals while standing beside Spain's queen and her young daughter, followed by a kiss planted on Hermoso's lips.

A furor ignited, casting a shadow on Rubiales' conduct, which many swiftly branded as "sexist."

Amid the clamor for an apology, Rubiales' initial response, labeling those questioning his actions as "idiots," ignited the flames of controversy.

A subsequent video apology fell short of expectations, igniting demands for his resignation.

However, the saga escalated on a remarkable Friday, as Rubiales stunned the nation by launching a televised diatribe against "false feminism," staunchly portraying himself as a victim and defiantly proclaiming that "men won the World Cup too."

The federation members' standing ovation was a surreal backdrop to his contentious stance.

A storm of criticism was unleashed as voices from around the world rallied in support of Hermoso.

The reverberations extended beyond the pitch, with major sponsors like Iberia and Iberdrola condemning Rubiales' behavior as "unacceptable."

The seismic impact was felt as Spain's top female players united, declaring their refusal to play under the current management.

Hermoso issued a powerful statement, unveiling an unsettling pressure exerted by Rubiales and the federation to twist the truth surrounding the ill-fated kiss.

She revealed feeling vulnerable and violated by an act that left her dignity tarnished.

Yet the federation dismissed Hermoso's claims and even threatened legal repercussions.

An unexpected twist arrived as FIFA, the global football authority, suspended Rubiales for at least 90 days, distancing him from all national and international football matters.

The suspension also mandated no contact between Rubiales, the federation, and Hermoso or those connected to her.

In a swift about-face, coaches from both men's and women's teams, who had once applauded Rubiales, condemned their former leader.

Amid this whirlwind of developments, Spain's "me too" movement gained traction, a beacon of empowerment that women found solace in as they stood united against inequality and entitled behavior.