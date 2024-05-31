Fenerbahçe's current management has reached a happy conclusion in its talks with Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho for the head coach position, with official signatures to follow after President Ali Koç's face-to-face meeting with Jose Mourinho over the weekend as claimed by Turkish media on Friday.

Having finished the season as runners-up in the Süper Lig with 99 points, Fenerbahçe continue their preparations for the new season.

Koç, who is a candidate for reelection at the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting, has decided not to continue with Ismail Kartal as the head coach of the first team for the new season.

Koç and Sporting Director Mario Branco have informed Ismail Kartal of this decision, which the club will officially announce in the next 1-2 days.

The search for a new head coach at Fenerbahçe has been ongoing for days.

Branco has been in talks with Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho for about a week, with Koç, who is currently in Türkiye due to election campaigns, also speaking to Mourinho via teleconference, explaining their projects and goals. After the discussions, Jose Mourinho has been convinced to sign a 2+1-year contract.

Koç will travel to London ahead of Saturday's Champions League final to sign the official contract with the "Special One."

Furthermore, it is expected that Acun Ilıcalı, included in Koç's new administration, will also be present at this meeting, and these three figures will watch the Champions League final together at Wembley Stadium in London.

Jose Mourinho, who is at the top of both Koç's and candidate Aziz Yıldırım's lists for the head coach position, has been following Fenerbahçe closely for a long time.

The experienced coach has been watching the team's recent league matches and taking notes on the squad structure.

It has also been reported that Mourinho has been gathering information about the club and the city from former Fenerbahçe players who have previously played for the club.