The Turkish national football team kicked off its 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in style by hammering European minnows the Faroe Islands 4-0 Saturday.

Turkey started the scoring on a counterattack in the 37th minute at Istanbul's Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu had a through ball to make an effort on goal but the Faroe Islands' goalkeeper saved it.

Cengiz Ünder then controlled the ball and lobbed it to score as Gunnar Nielsen left his goal.

Turkey doubled the lead in the 47th minute when Halil Dervişoğlu beat Nielsen in a one-on-one situation in the penalty area.

In the 82nd minute, forward Serdar Dursun scored a header from a corner kick whipped by Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Three minutes later, defender Merih Demiral unleashed a low shot on a narrow-angle to net his side's fourth goal.

Demiral was assisted by winger Yunus Akgün. The 21-year-old made a classy backheel assist.

Turkey is leading League C – Group 1 with three points.

The Faroe Islands are in the fourth spot.

Luxembourg is in the second position with three points after beating Lithuania 2-0 in Vilnius.