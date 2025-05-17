Sporting Lisbon were crowned Portuguese champions after a 2-0 win over Vitoria Guimaraes on Saturday, as both the title and relegation battles were decided on the final day of the Primeira Liga season.

Pedro Goncalves broke the deadlock in the 55th minute before Viktor Gyokeres sealed the victory late with a low strike into the bottom right corner.

Sporting finished atop the table with 82 points, two ahead of city rivals Benfica, who were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Braga in a simultaneous kickoff.

The two Lisbon clubs drew 1-1 last weekend to remain level on points, but Sporting’s 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in December gave them the crucial head-to-head advantage – meaning they only needed to match Benfica’s result to secure the title.

Sporting, who claimed their 21st championship, won consecutive league titles for the first time since capturing four straight from 1951 to 1954.

Sporting were the better side in the opening half but failed to capitalize, as Vitoria goalkeeper Bruno Varela denied strong efforts from Gyokeres and Francisco Trincao.

Goncalves gave Sporting the lead after the interval, sending the ball in off the left post.

Defender Zeno Debast delivered a low cross into the box before Maximiliano Araujo teed up Goncalves, who struck first time.

Midfielder Geny Catamo hit the post for Sporting soon after, before the league’s top scorer Gyokeres doubled the advantage eight minutes from full time, scoring his 39th league goal of the campaign.

The Swedish striker leads the European Golden Boot standings, ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah, who both have 28 goals.

Sporting were without suspended captain Morten Hjulmand, after the Danish midfielder received a booking in the derby.

Slim hopes fade for Benfica

Benfica, aiming for a record-extending 39th championship, needed a better result than Sporting but instead slipped further from the title when they fell behind in the 24th minute, after Braga were awarded a penalty.

Rodrigo Zalazar confidently converted from the spot after a lengthy VAR review showed that Benfica defender Tomás Araujo fouled Braga forward Ricardo Horta.

Vangelis Pavlidis leveled for Benfica after the hour mark, scoring from close range inside the near post from an Ángel Di María pass.

Braga were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute when midfielder Joao Moutinho received a second yellow card.

Sporting and Benfica will meet again on May 25 in the Portuguese Cup final.

Boavista and Farense were relegated from the top flight, while 16th-place AVS will face Vizela – third in the second tier – in the promotion/relegation playoff.