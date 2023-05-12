Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has made a resolute declaration of ongoing support for Hatayspor, a team that was forced to withdraw from the Turkish Süper Lig following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

Kasapoğlu, who is also the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) İzmir deputy candidate, recently convened with Hatayspor Club Deputy Chair Aydın Toksöz and the team's coach, Volkan Demirel, in Izmir.

Addressing the consecutive occurrence of major earthquake disasters, Kasapoğlu acknowledged the significant role that Hatayspor plays in the current situation.

In collaboration with the club president and coach Demirel, they have meticulously evaluated the circumstances and vowed to intensify support, focusing on a comprehensive healing process for Hatayspor.

This includes extending assistance not only to the facilities and training grounds but also offering the use of ministry facilities, camp centers and training facilities in Mersin, particularly the stadium.

Expressing gratitude toward Toksöz and Demirel for their dedicated efforts, Kasapoğlu emphasized the commitment of the ministry to mobilize all available resources and stand by Hatayspor, as well as other teams within the earthquake-affected region.

Toksöz and coach Volkan Demirel conveyed their appreciation to Kasapoğlu for his unwavering support, which has been a source of great encouragement.