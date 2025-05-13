Forbes Türkiye has released its Top 100 Richest Turks list after a four-year break – and it's not just a rundown of corporate magnates.

It’s a scoreboard dominated by sports heavyweights, particularly in football.

With a combined net worth of $128.5 billion, the 2024 list features 108 names – and a surprising number of them are movers and shakers in Turkish sports.

Leading the pack is Murat Ülker, a Fenerbahçe SK member, who tops the national list with a net worth of $5.5 billion. In third place overall sits Cemil Kazancı, former Beşiktaş executive, worth $4.3 billion.

Former Turkish Football Federation (TFF) presidents Nihat Özdemir and Mehmet Ali Aydınlar also appear – a sign of football’s deep ties to business.

Key club presidents and board members from Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Samsunspor, Kasımpaşa and Anadolu Efes also make their mark.

Here’s a full breakdown of the sports figures in the Forbes Türkiye Top 100: