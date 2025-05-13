Forbes Türkiye has released its Top 100 Richest Turks list after a four-year break – and it's not just a rundown of corporate magnates.
It’s a scoreboard dominated by sports heavyweights, particularly in football.
With a combined net worth of $128.5 billion, the 2024 list features 108 names – and a surprising number of them are movers and shakers in Turkish sports.
Leading the pack is Murat Ülker, a Fenerbahçe SK member, who tops the national list with a net worth of $5.5 billion. In third place overall sits Cemil Kazancı, former Beşiktaş executive, worth $4.3 billion.
Former Turkish Football Federation (TFF) presidents Nihat Özdemir and Mehmet Ali Aydınlar also appear – a sign of football’s deep ties to business.
Key club presidents and board members from Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Samsunspor, Kasımpaşa and Anadolu Efes also make their mark.
Here’s a full breakdown of the sports figures in the Forbes Türkiye Top 100:
|Name
|Role / Club
|Net Worth ($)
|List Rank
|Murat Ülker (66)
|Fenerbahçe SK Member
|$5.5 billion
|1
|Cemil Kazancı (64)
|Former Beşiktaş Executive
|$4.3 billion
|3
|Nihat Özdemir (75)
|Former TFF President
|$1.9 billion
|18
|Hamdi Akın (70)
|Fenerbahçe VP & Board Member
|$1.7 billion
|23
|Mehmet Ali Aydınlar (68)
|Former TFF President
|$1.4 billion
|26
|Turgay Ciner (69)
|Kasımpaşa SK Owner
|$950 million
|35
|Ali Koç (58)
|Fenerbahçe President
|$900 million
|43
|Yüksel Yıldırım (63)
|Samsunspor President
|$900 million
|43
|Hakan Safi (52)
|Fenerbahçe Board Member
|$750 million
|61
|Bernard Arkas (55)
|Arkas Sailing Founder
|$650 million
|72
|Nezih Barut (73)
|Fenerbahçe Board Member
|$570 million
|86
|Erden Timur (42)
|Former Galatasaray Sportif VP
|$550 million
|89
|İnan Kıraç (87)
|Galatasaray Divan Member, GEV Chair
|$500 million
|100
|Tuncay Özilhan (77)
|Anadolu Efes SK President
|$500 million
|100