Tottenham Hotspur triumphed over Manchester City 2-1, thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Pape Matar Sarr, while interim Manchester United manager Ruud van Nistelrooy celebrated a resounding 5-2 victory against Leicester City in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

Van Nistelrooy, a former United striker, delivered a much-needed boost to Old Trafford in his debut match as manager, lifting spirits after Erik ten Hag's dismissal and a dismal Premier League run.

"I am here to help, to serve, and to give my everything for the club; that will never change," Van Nistelrooy said after his interim stint got off to an electrifying start, with midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro each scoring twice.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou remains in contention to fulfill his promise to win a trophy in his second season as coach of the North London club after a superb attacking display.

City made seven changes from the side that beat Southampton 1-0 at the weekend and were opened up early as Spurs quickly played through their press. Dejan Kulusevski picked out Werner in the box, and the German striker lashed the ball into the net for his first goal of the season.

Sarr scored the second in the 25th minute after the ball found its way to him outside the penalty area following a well-worked corner, and the Senegalese midfielder curled it brilliantly inside the right-hand post.

City pulled one back in first-half stoppage time as Matheus Nunes connected with a cross from Savinho to score with their first effort on target.

Another city injury

Having already lost key players this season, City coach Pep Guardiola said he wanted his side to perform well without injuries, but Savinho picked up a knock that saw him carried off in the 62nd minute.

That robbed City of momentum, but Nico O'Reilly still almost grabbed a late equalizer, only for substitute Yves Bissouma to clear the ball off the line as Spurs hung on for victory.

"It's a cup tie played against a formidable opponent; I thought we did well for the most part," Postecoglou told Sky Sports.

"We didn't allow too many clear-cut chances; we could have put the game away, but City are always going to push you," he added.

Cody Gakpo struck twice for Liverpool as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2, and Arsenal enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win at Preston North End to book their spot in the last eight by knocking out the last non-Premier League club left in the competition.

Crystal Palace grabbed a 2-1 win at Aston Villa, while an Alexander Isak strike and an own goal from Axel Disasi helped Newcastle United ease to a 2-0 home win over Chelsea to advance to the last eight.

Tottenham will host Manchester United in the quarter-finals, Arsenal face Crystal Palace, Newcastle play Brentford, and Liverpool travel to Southampton.