Iran’s place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, is under serious scrutiny after coordinated U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Tehran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior officials.

Iran has responded with missile strikes aimed at U.S. allies in the region, widening a conflict that now casts a long shadow over global sport.

Iran qualified comfortably, topping its group in Asian qualifying and securing one of eight automatic places from the Asian confederation.

Ranked No. 20 in the world, Iran has been one of Asia’s most consistent sides, never dropping below No. 24 since the last World Cup.

Drawn in Washington in December, Iran landed in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. In the expanded 48-team format, even third place can be enough to reach the knockout rounds. On paper, the path was manageable.

Now it is anything but.

Iran is scheduled to play its group matches in American cities, including Inglewood, California, and Seattle. With the U.S. a central actor in the conflict, political and security concerns have surged.

Mehdi Taj, president of Iran’s state-backed football federation and a vice president of the Asian confederation, has publicly questioned participation.

“With what happened, we cannot look to the World Cup with hope,” Taj said in remarks broadcast by Iranian state media, adding that senior sports officials would decide the next step.

He stopped short of confirming a boycott. But the message was clear: football is no longer insulated from events unfolding at home.

Visa issues and rising tensions

Tensions were visible even before the latest escalation. Taj and other Iranian officials were denied U.S. visas for the December draw. While Washington has promised exemptions to travel restrictions for athletes and coaches competing in major events, diplomatic strains remain.

Iran’s diaspora in the U.S. is expected to fill stadiums, as it did in Qatar in 2022, when fans used matches to air domestic grievances. Any appearance this summer could again become a stage for political protest.

The White House official overseeing World Cup preparations, Andrew Guiliani, downplayed the issue on social media, writing that football matters could wait. For FIFA, the calculus is far more delicate.

FIFA’s wide discretion

World governing body FIFA says it is “monitoring developments.” Its regulations give it sweeping authority if a team withdraws or is excluded.

Article 6.7 allows FIFA to replace a participating association at its sole discretion. That flexibility rests with president Gianni Infantino, who has previously taken bold decisions in tournament matters.

A withdrawal would be costly for Iran. Each qualified federation receives $1.5 million in preparation funding and at least $9 million for group-stage participation. Pulling out late could trigger fines of up to 500,000 Swiss francs and even jeopardize entry into 2030 qualifying.

Who steps in?

If Iran exits, Asia would likely supply a replacement. Iraq, which defeated the United Arab Emirates in a playoff and advanced to an intercontinental qualifier, stands next in line.

But FIFA’s rules do not explicitly require a substitute from the same confederation.

History shows late changes can reshape tournaments. Denmark replaced Yugoslavia at the 1992 European Championship and lifted the trophy. At the 1950 World Cup, withdrawals left the field reduced to 13 teams.

The 2026 edition is far larger, with 48 nations and 104 matches across 16 venues. A vacancy would disrupt scheduling, competitive balance and commercial planning at a time when security planning is already complex.

Sport or symbol?

Iran has qualified for six of the past eight World Cups and was preparing for a fourth straight appearance. For its players, many competing in Europe’s top leagues, this was another chance to test themselves on the biggest stage.