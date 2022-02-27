Struggling Premier League side Leeds United parted ways with its Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa on Sunday.

The decision comes following a 4-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur that left the club hovering above the relegation zone.

Bielsa, appointed in 2018, took Leeds back into the top flight for the first time in 16 years and it finished ninth last season.

Defeat by Spurs was its fourth straight loss, however, and it conceded 17 goals in those matches, leaving them in 16th place, two points above the drop zone.

"This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club," Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani said.

Bielsa became a hugely popular figure at Leeds after ending its years outside of the Premier League and restoring them to the top flight with an entertaining brand of high-energy attacking football.

"He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will, of course, live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included," Radrizzani said.

"However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations."

Leeds said it had plans for a "permanent tribute" to Bielsa at their Elland Road stadium.

It is planning to make an announcement about Bielsa's replacement Monday.