Fenerbahçe had started the new season with a bang and under the guidance of Jorge Jesus, they had been tipped to be the ones to lift the coveted Spor Toto Süper Lig title this year.

Despite the high hopes that accompanied their return to the pitch following the World Cup winter hiatus, the Yellow Canaries have yet to recapture the same captivating mojo that had been so evident before.

Following the winter transfer period opening, European teams have been abuzz with the news of the up-and-coming Turkish Messi, Arda Güler.

His dazzling displays have quickly endeared him to the Yellow Navy faithful, making him a fan favorite in no time.

Despite Güler's meteoric rise in the media, when he made his presence felt upon the scene, Fenerbahçe gaffer Jorge Jesus seems to exercise undue caution in furnishing the young luminary with the requisite minutes to flaunt his prodigious talent.

Fenerbahçe, who were the hosts of their age-old adversaries Galatasaray in the 18th week of Spor Toto Super League, were treated with a royal and humbling 3-0 drubbing.

This devastating defeat proved to be a major setback for the stubborn Jesus, whose team was relegated to second place in the standings with 35 points, lagging the triumphant Lions of Galatasaray by a margin of 4 points.

Despite the high hopes of both the Turkish football fan base and Fenerbahçe regarding Arda Güler's progress, head coach Jorge Jesus continues to remain resolute in his stance.

The Portuguese veteran tactician, who adamantly insists that "he needs time" for the 17-year-old football player, continues to refuse to allot Arda any playing time.

The burgeoning young star, who has been unable to put some minutes under his belt in the last five Süper Lig fixtures, has only been granted a meager 32 minutes of game time since the season began.

Especially after the devastating 3-0 defeat in the Galatasaray derby, the thought of "If we can't win the match, let's at least give Arda Güler a chance to have his moment of glory" prevailed.

On social media, Jesus received a hefty amount of criticism for his handling of Arda, especially considering the fact that, when given time, the talented player managed to chip in with three goals and one assist in 305 minutes, effectively demonstrating his potential worth.

Back on the transfer agenda, there was a new development for Fenerbahçe's young star Arda Güler that could potentially decide the fate of Jesus' tenure – either propelling it forward or putting the final nail in its coffin.

According to the bombshell news from Corriere dello Sport of the Italian press, Napoli Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli is making preparations to meet with Fenerbahçe's Football Operations Director Mario Branco intending to discuss the transfer of Arda Güler.

The unprecedentedly talented left-footed Yellow-Canary prodigy is rumored to be on the brink of a 10 million euro ($10.8 million) transfer from the Süper Lig to the Serie A.

The news reports swirled that heavy hitters such as Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain and English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur also have Güler on their radar.

On the other hand, Fenerbahçe have already kicked off their winter business by bolstering their ranks with the signing of Adana Demirspor's defender Samet Akaydın to their Kadiköy home.

Fenerbahçe has agreed to a 3.5+1 year contract with the Turkish international, forking out 3.7 million euros to the Mediterranean side.