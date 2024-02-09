Super Bowl ticket prices are soaring as Las Vegas makes its debut as host, driven by San Francisco 49ers fans seeking redemption from their 2020 defeat to the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Resale giant StubHub forecasts that this could clinch the title for the priciest Super Bowl ever, with average ticket prices reaching around $8,600, slightly surpassing the rates from the Los Angeles Super Bowl two years ago.

"As we sit here on the Thursday before the Super Bowl, demand continues to rise... certainly, not compared to last year, we're much higher than that," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub, in an interview with Reuters. "The average ticket price sold is right around $8,600, which is in line and slightly above the LA Super Bowl two years ago. So currently, we are on pace that this may end up being the most expensive ever, but it's a little bit early to make that call."

He noted that 38% of sales had come from California, compared with 10% from Missouri and Kansas.

Fans from both sides have expressed frustration over the high ticket prices, with some stating they will fly home from Vegas if the prices don't change.

"It's just out of touch for the average guy, it really, really is," said Chiefs fan Keith Jennings, accompanied by his family at the fan experience zone in Vegas.

Jennings and his family plan to fly back to Kansas City on Sunday morning before kick-off if they cannot find tickets at an affordable rate, though he mentioned he would be willing to pay up to $3,000 for a seat.

"That would be tough but we would do it," he said. "We're going to have a good time, and we'll go home and watch the football game and watch Kansas City win."

Standing outside a media center in Las Vegas hoping to catch glimpses of players, brothers Jerry and David Vang expressed their inability to afford tickets and their decision to fly back to California to watch the game with fellow 49ers fans.

Jerry, a teacher, and David, an insurance worker, said they would love to cheer for their team at Allegiant Stadium but couldn't afford tickets.

"I think right now... it is kind of out of touch with what the fan base wants," Jerry said.

"I'd love to be there to cheer on my squad. Hopefully we get one, it's been 30 years (since 49ers won the Super Bowl). But yeah, it's just too expensive," David said, adding that he would be willing to pay $500 for a ticket.