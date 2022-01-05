Turkish Süper Lig titleholder Beşiktaş defeated Fraport TAV Antalyaspor late Wednesday, clinching the 2021 Turkish Super Cup.

Atiba Hutchinson's close-range finish gave Beşiktaş a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute.

Antalyaspor started the second half better with pressure but Beşiktaş were close to double their lead when Cyle Larin failed to score in an empty net in the 51st minute.

In the 62nd minute, Josef de Souza's shot was denied by goalkeeper Ruud Boffin.

Antalyaspor scored the equalizer through Atiba's own goal in the 74th minute, sending the match into extra time.

Both sides failed to score during the extra time and Beşiktaş lifted the trophy by defeating their rival 4-2 on penalties.

Beşiktaş was the 2021 Turkish Süper Lig champion and the 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup winner, while Antalyaspor were the Turkish Cup finalist.