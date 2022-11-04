Football in Türkiye has a lot to smile about this season as its four teams raising the red and white flag high in the three European competitions are to receive UEFA earnings of approximately 43 million euros ($42.1 million).

Türkiye Süper Lig teams in European football campaigns have risen to the occasion in the recently ended UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the Europa Conference League group stages.

Defending Turkish champion Trabzonspor will be the top earner, despite being knocked out in the UEFA Champions League playoffs by Dynamo Kyiv earlier this season. It will earn around 5 million euros for the playoff appearance.

It then failed to make it past the Europa League group stages before dropping into the third-tier Conference League.

However, the Black Sea storms will earn a participation fee of 3.63 million euros, around 1.95 million euros in performance bonus, 1.32 million euros from the coefficient and a market income of approximately 2.5 million euros to land the highest figure in prize money this season with 14.4 million euros.

Fenerbahçe, which enjoyed an impressive run reaching the last 16 in the UEFA Europa League, is not far behind in second place with 13.9 million euros.

Saying goodbye to the Champions League in the pre-qualifiers and appearing in the Europa League, Fenerbahçe won 3.63 million euros for participation in the league, 3.36 million euros for performance and 2.9 million euros for coefficient.

The Yellow Canaries will also receive 1.1 million euros for completing the group stage matches as the leader and 0.5 million euros on the grounds that they are in the last 16.

Fenerbahçe, which will earn 2.5 million euros from the market item, like Trabzonspor, has reached a total income of 13.9 million euros.

Başakşehir and Sivasspor have been exceptional too as they managed to advance into the last 16 of the Conference League pocketing 7.2 and 6.7 million euros, respectively.

Competing in the Conference League, Başakşehir and Sivasspor will each receive 2.94 million euros from participation and 1.25 million euros after both qualified for the last 16 as group leaders.

Başakşehir earned a total of 3.1 million euros from the performance and coefficient in the group, while Sivasspor put 2.52 million euros in its coffers from the same items.

Thus, excluding the market income, Başakşehir received 7.2 million euros and Sivasspor 6.7 million euros.

In the meantime, Konyaspor, who were eliminated from the European campaigns in the third qualifying round of the Conference League, did not leave empty-handed either as they were given 550.000 euros as part of the solidarity awards.