Eight Turkish Süper Lig clubs, Kocaelispor coach Selçuk İnan, Trabzonspor midfielder Melih Kabasakal and Eyüpspor forward Ahmed Abdullahi have been referred to the Turkish Football Federation’s (TFF) Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) following incidents during league matches.

The TFF announced the referrals on its official website, citing alleged improper chants, crowd disturbances, a breach of stadium safety regulations and conduct by individuals during or after matches played between Oct. 9 and 12.

Galatasaray and Kasımpaşa were both referred over alleged improper chants during their match on Oct. 9. Galatasaray also faces disciplinary proceedings over crowd disturbances.

Gençlerbirliği was referred for alleged improper chants during its Oct. 10 match against Amed Sportif Faaliyetler, while Amed was referred over crowd disturbances during the same game.

Samsunspor and Trabzonspor were both referred for alleged improper chants following their Oct. 10 encounter. Trabzonspor also faces disciplinary proceedings over crowd disturbances, while midfielder Melih Kabasakal was referred separately for an alleged rule violation during the match. His referral took effect on Oct. 11 under precautionary measures.

Beşiktaş and Kocaelispor were both referred following their Oct. 11 match. Beşiktaş faces charges relating to alleged improper chants and crowd disturbances, while Kocaelispor faces additional scrutiny over spectator access routes that were not kept clear, in violation of the federation’s stadium regulations.

Kocaelispor coach Selçuk İnan was also referred to the disciplinary board without precautionary measures over comments he made during a postmatch flash interview and news conference. The TFF cited statements allegedly damaging the reputation of Turkish football.

Eyüpspor forward Ahmed Abdullahi was referred under precautionary measures for an alleged rule violation during the club’s Oct. 12 match against Göztepe, with his referral taking effect on Oct. 13.

The referrals will be assessed by the PFDK, which determines disciplinary sanctions under the federation’s regulations. The referrals themselves do not constitute final rulings.