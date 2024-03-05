Turkish Süper Lig leaders Galatasaray are vying for the top spot in Europe with their impressive defensive performance.

The Lions' impressive Süper Lig campaign includes 24 wins, three draws and just one loss in 28 weeks, putting them at the top of the table with 75 points, two ahead of their closest rivals, Fenerbahçe.

Having won 85.71% of their matches in the Süper Lig, Galatasaray have achieved an average of 2.6 points per game.

With this performance, they have become the most successful team in the history of the league after 28 weeks.

A key factor in Galatasaray's success has been their solid defense.

Under Okan Buruk's leadership, they have conceded only 15 goals, averaging just 0.53 goals per game, the fewest in the league.

The Istanbul-based side has kept a clean sheet in 53% of its Süper Lig matches.

In the 28 matches played in the Süper Lig, Galatasaray have conceded goals in only 13 matches, keeping a clean sheet in the other 15 matches.

Fernando Muslera has been in goal for 14 of these matches, with Günay Güvenç taking over in one match.

Second in Europe

Considering UEFA's country rankings, Galatasaray have been the second-best defensive team among the top 10 leagues in Europe.

Taking into account the defensive performances in the top leagues of England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Türkiye and Scotland, Galatasaray have only been behind Serie A's Inter Milan.

Inter, who have only conceded 13 goals in 27 Serie A matches, have the best average of 0.48, better than Galatasaray's 0.53.

The teams that have conceded the fewest goals per game in the top 10 European leagues are as follows:

Country Team Matches Goals Conceded Average Italy Inter Milan 27 13 0.48 Turkey Galatasaray 28 15 0.53 Netherlands PSV 24 13 0.54 Scotland Glasgow Rangers 29 16 0.55 Germany Bayer Leverkusen 24 16 0.66 Spain Real Madrid 27 18 0.66 Portugal Porto 24 17 0.7 France PSG 24 19 0.79 England Arsenal 27 23 0.85 Belgium Club Brugge/Royal Antwerp 28 26 0.92

Galatasaray started the season with Sacha Boey, Davinson Sanchez, Victor Nelsson, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Kaan Ayhan, Angelino and Kazımcan Karataş in defense. Boey, Angelino and Kazımcan left during the winter transfer window, and Derrick Köhn and Serge Aurier arrived as replacements.

While Sanchez and Abdülkerim formed the defensive tandem for a period, Nelsson and Sanchez have been playing together in recent weeks.

With Angelino and Kazımcan failing to deliver the expected performance, coach Okan Buruk has tried attacking players Barış Alper Yılmaz and Berkan Kutlu at left back.

Following Boey's record transfer to Bayern Munich and new signing Aurier's return from the Africa Cup of Nations with an injury, Buruk tried to address the defensive shortcomings on the right with Kaan Ayhan and Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Uruguayan veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera has played an important role in the team's success with his performances.

Dries Mertens, Lucas Torreira and Kerem Demirbay have also played an important role in the team's defensive midfield.

Galatasaray are the only team in the Süper Lig this season that have not dropped points at home.

They have won all their league matches at RAMS Park this season.

Without dropping any points, the Lions have scored 34 goals and conceded 10 at home.

Of the 15 goals Galatasaray have conceded, five have come away from home.

In 14 away matches, Galatasaray has kept a clean sheet in 10 matches, conceding five goals in the other four matches.