Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor pulled further ahead at the top after thumping Alanyaspor 4-0 on the road on Sunday.

Visiting Trabzonspor finished the job early, scoring all four goals in the first half. Nigerian winger Anthony Nwakaeme scored the opening goal in the fifth minute.

He then doubled the lead for Trabzonspor in the 26th minute, making a close-range finish after a rebound by Alanyaspor goalkeeper Jose Marafona.

In the 36th minute, Trabzonspor's Danish forward Andreas Cornelius made a solo effort to score from a narrow angle inside the box, with the Black Sea club extending its lead to three goals.

Three minutes later, Turkish midfielder Dorukhan Toköz scored the fourth goal via a header in the area.

In the 65th minute, Alanyaspor was awarded a penalty when Daniel Candeias was tripped by Trabzonspor's Ahmetcan Kaplan in the box.

Wilson Eduardo took the penalty, but it was saved by Trabzonspor goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır.

Trabzonspor, who sealed its fourth consecutive win, is leading the Super Lig with 63 points in 26 matches.

It will play 12 more matches to conclude the 2021-22 season on May 22.

Konyaspor, its nearest opponent in the league, has racked up 49 points in 25 matches.

Alanyaspor, on the other hand, is seventh in the league. The club from the Turkish Mediterranean has 40 points.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe toppled Hatayspor 2-0 in Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe forward Serdar Dursun converted two penalties successfully in the second half for a home win.

The Yellow Canaries climbed to fifth place with 43 points.

Hatayspor collected 39 points to come eighth in the standings.

Sunday's results

Gaziantep vs. Adana Demirspor: 0-3

Alanyaspor vs. Trabzonspor: 0-4

Fatih Karagumruk vs. Sivasspor: 1-0

Fenerbahçe vs. Hatayspor: 2-0

Monday's fixture

Göztepe vs. Galatasaray