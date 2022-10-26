Turkish Süper Lig teams Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor, Başakşehir and Sivasspor will be in their European campaigns on Thursday.

Fenerbahçe having already sealed a spot in the knockout stage of the Europa League, defending champions Trabzonspor’s fate still hangs in the balance.

Başakşehir and Sivasspor will battle it out in the third-tier Conference League, although it is very much likely they will come out on the winning end as they are leading their respective clubs.

Fenerbahçe host France’s Rennes at the Ülker Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium and they expect to use their home ground advantage to avoid a deadlock as they had in the return leg in France.

Süper Lig defending champions Trabzonspor, seek to inflict another upset when they visit Serbia’s FK Crvena Zvezda as a victory could shine a bright light onto their way to the knockout stages.

Başakşehir also will be away in Italy against Fiorentina with the mission to maintain their group’s top spot.

Turkish Super Cup winner Sivasspor, in the meanwhile, will be looking to use its home advantage to bully Romania’s CFR Cluj in the Conference League Group G.

Away from Türkiye, Premier League’s Manchester United will host Sheriff with Cristiano Ronaldo back in Erik ten Hag’s squad after being sidelined for misbehaving in their match against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Group E leaders Real Sociedad seek to maintain the lead as they entertain Omonoia at the latter's home turf, the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Arsenal, as the leading contenders for this season's Europa League, seeks to discipline Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV, with the Dutch most likely to end the group stages as runner-ups.

Returning to the Champions League has to be the priority for the Gunners and the Red Devils, although winning Europe's second-tier trophy is one way of getting there.

Manchester United are on a mission to return to Champions League football as in their squad they have five-time Balon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo who has not played in his favorite tournament for the first time since leaving Real Madrid.