This weekend is the last hurrah of the Turkish Süper Lig, where the 38th-week battles will separate the champions from the chaff, deciding the eventual champions and the last two to face the guillotine.

Reigning champions, Galatasaray, entering the last week three points ahead of archrivals Fenerbahçe, need just a single point against a tricky Konyaspor to secure the championship.

Following last week's intense derby between the two, where Ismail Kartal's 10-men side edged Okan Buruk's brigade, the stakes have never been higher as this weekend's clashes will prove more crucial than ever.

If the Lions fail to secure any meat from their hunt and the Yellow Canaries win against Istanbulspor, the Kadiköy side will claim their first title since the 2013-14 season.

Thursday's Turkish cup runners-up, Trabzonspor, who have already bagged third place, will host Ankaragücü, who are hanging on a thread as relegation lurks.

2019-20 season champions, Başakşehir with 58 points and the newly-crowned Turkish Cup champions Beşiktaş with 56 will battle it out for the fourth spot.

Başakşehir face Adana Demirspor away, while Beşiktaş will also be away to face Sami Uğurlu's Kasımpaşa.

The relegation battle is equally intense, with crucial matches lined up.

After Istanbulspor, Fatih Karagümrük are the second team to be confirmed relegated following last week's matches.

The candidates for the last two relegation spots are the struggling Pendikspor, the troubled Hatayspor, Ankaragücü, Konyaspor, and Gaziantep.

With the gallows pulling them, Pendikspor, carrying 37 points, are not yet mathematically relegated but face a slim chance of survival.

Pendikspor need to finish level on points with Ankaragücü and outperform them on goal difference.

However, Ankaragücü currently have a minus 4 goal difference compared to Pendikspor's minus 30.

Pendikspor, Hatayspor, Ankaragücü, Konyaspor, and Gaziantep all enter the final week with 41 points each.

In the relegation zone, Pendikspor host Gaziantep, Hatayspor face Rizespor, and Konyaspor play against title log leaders Galatasaray.

Ankaragücü also travel to Trabzonspor.

The final week of the Süper Lig sees crucial matches for the teams in the relegation battle.

Hatayspor, currently in 17th place, will depend on the outcome of other matches if they win their last game against Rizespor.

The outcome of other matches, including Konyaspor-Galatasaray, Pendikspor-Gaziantep, and Trabzonspor-Ankaragücü, will determine their fate.

Hatayspor, promoted from the 1st Lig as champions in the 2019-2020 season, have been competing in the Süper Lig for four seasons now.

Relegations odds

Hatayspor: If Hatayspor beat Rizespor and Ankaragücü fail to win against Trabzon, Hatayspor will stay in the league.

If Konyaspor and Gaziantep lose, Hatayspor might finish above them on goal difference.

Ankaragücü: Ankaragücü will avoid relegation by defeating Trabzon.

If the match ends in a draw and Hatayspor beat Rizespor, Ankaragücü will be relegated based on head-to-head results.

Konyaspor: If Konyaspor lose to Galatasaray and Hatayspor win against Rizespor, Konyaspor will be relegated based on goal difference.

In other scenarios, Konyaspor will stay in the league.

Gaziantep: Gaziantep will stay in the league with a win or a draw against Pendikspor. If they lose, Hatayspor's win will relegate Gaziantep.