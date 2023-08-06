Lina Hurtig's ice-cold penalty kick on Sunday sealed Sweden's remarkable victory over the United States, dumping the reigning champions out of the Women's World Cup in an epic penalty shootout, concluding 5-4 in favor of the Swedes after a tense goalless draw.

The dramatic moment unfolded in the dying minutes of extra time, as the U.S. goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, contested that she had thwarted Hurtig's attempt, but alas, the decision was made, and the stadium erupted into a joyous celebration set to the rhythm of Abba's timeless anthem, "Dancing Queen."

For the Americans, this round of 16 exit marked a historic low, considering their illustrious record of four World Cup titles, and their bid for an unprecedented third consecutive crown had fallen short.

The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT)'s worst previous finish had been a respectable third place, which they had secured on three occasions.

This riveting match not only was the first in this World Cup to venture into extra time, but it also continued a trend for the USWNT, being the fourth time in World Cup history that their fate hung in the balance during extra minutes.

History seemed to favor penalties for the Stars and Stripes, considering their past experiences, including the memorable 2011 final against Japan and the nail-biting quarterfinal clash with Brazil in the same year, both decided in their favor from the spot.

Not forgetting the 1999 final against China at the Rose Bowl, where they triumphed in a penalty shootout.

However, this time, it was Sweden's turn to make history, vanquishing the American giants with their nerves of steel.

And this was not the first time the Swedes had sent the U.S. packing on penalties, as they had pulled off a similar feat during the 2016 Olympics' quarterfinals.

As the Swedes advance to the quarterfinals, they set their sights on Japan, the 2011 World Cup champions, who secured a commanding 3-1 victory against Norway the previous night.

Sweden, despite being renowned for their prowess, have yet to taste victory in a major international tournament, be it the World Cup or the Olympics.

Their closest brush with glory was in 2003 when they finished as World Cup runners-up.

Nevertheless, their consistent podium finishes in 1999, 2011, and 2019, along with silver medals in the last two Olympics, prove that they are a force to be reckoned with.

As for the American contingent, their journey through the group stage was anything but smooth, managing to net just four goals in three matches.

They even flirted with disaster in their encounter with Portugal, facing the real prospect of elimination.

But they fought tooth and nail to secure a nerve-wracking 0-0 draw, just enough to clinch the second spot in their group, marking only the second time in World Cup history they settled for anything less than the top position.

Their fortunes seemed to be turning around against Sweden, where they displayed their signature attacking style, dominating possession and unleashing a barrage of shots on goal.

In the first half alone, they outshot their opponents 5-1, with Lindsey Horan's header hitting the crossbar, and another thunderous attempt thwarted by the brilliant Swedish goalkeeper, Zecira Musovic.

The absence of Rose Lavelle, who had to sit out due to a yellow card suspension, didn't deter the American side. Coach Vlatko Andonovski's strategic decision to field Emily Sonnett allowed Horan to operate higher up the pitch.

Sweden pressed relentlessly in the closing moments of regulation, with substitute Sofia Jakobsson coming close to breaking the deadlock.

But Naeher, the American custodian, demonstrated her mettle with a crucial save, showcasing her worth on the grandest stage.

The match also marked an emotional moment for two veterans on either side. Sweden's Caroline Seger, who boasts a record-breaking 235 appearances for her nation, was on the bench due to an ongoing calf injury, while Megan Rapinoe, the U.S. legend, made her 200th appearance for the national team at the World Cup.

USWNT's Megan Rapinoe reacts to missing her penalty kick during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16 football match between Sweden and U.S. at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 6, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

This tournament marks Rapinoe's swan song, and she has embraced a reduced role.

Dutch tame Banyana Banyana

In an earlier encounter, the Netherlands secured a quarterfinal tie against Spain, as they ended South Africa's historic run with a hard-fought 2-0 win in front of a buzzing crowd of 40,000 in Sydney.

Despite the Netherlands' 2019 runner-up status, Banyana Banyana threatened to spoil their opponents' party with an electrifying first-half performance.

It was thanks to the heroic efforts of Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar that the Oranje managed to keep the South Africans at bay during the opening 45 minutes.

The Dutch opened the scoring after just nine minutes when Jill Roord expertly found the net, sending her team one step closer to the next stage of the tournament.

South Africa, ranked 45 places below the Netherlands, fought valiantly in their first-ever knockout round appearance but suffered a setback when goalkeeper Kaylin Swart committed a costly error in the second half, allowing an otherwise harmless Lineth Beerensteyn shot to sneak past her and give the Dutch a vital second goal.

Looking ahead to their clash with Spain on Friday, the Netherlands know they must up their game, even though Van Domselaar's heroic performance earned her the well-deserved title of player of the match.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper humbly commented on her performance, saying, "It wasn't our best game, but I'm happy to have played my part in keeping a clean sheet. I don't know if it was my best game, but I'll look back on it with pride."

South Africa, ranked 54th, can hold their heads high for their spirited performance and will rue missed opportunities, particularly in the first half, where their captain, Thembi Kgatlana, was a constant menace.

South Africa's Hildah Magaia (L) fights for the ball with Jill Roord of the Netherlands during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and South Africa at Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia, Aug. 6, 2023. (EPA Photo)

The lively striker had several opportunities to breach the Dutch defense, but Van Domselaar proved to be a formidable obstacle, denying Kgatlana on multiple occasions.

The neutrals at Sydney Football Stadium were behind South Africa, and the excitement surged each time Kgatlana embarked on a blistering run with the ball.

Her pace and agility kept the Dutch defense on their toes, with her fierce shot narrowly missing the target early on.

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis praised her team's performance but couldn't help but feel that they should have sealed the match with the chances they created.

She said, "We had a lot of opportunities, especially in the first half, to secure the game. The chances we created should have put us out of sight."