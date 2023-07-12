Manchester City star Jack Grealish has once again found himself in the spotlight, this time due to his partying escapades in Ibiza.

Despite being granted additional time off following his international duties with England, Grealish has yet to return for preseason training, leaving fans and management concerned about his commitment.

As reported by Marca, Grealish's penchant for partying has been a recurring issue in recent years, and the emergence of a new video is likely to fuel the ongoing criticism surrounding his behavior.

In the footage, Grealish can be seen with his hand resting on the leg of a British Airways air hostess, identified as Dolly.

While their interaction may not be overtly intimate, the video is bound to raise eyebrows, considering Grealish's long-term relationship with model Sasha Attwood.

As Attwood enjoys her vacation in Italy, it remains uncertain whether she is aware of the video's existence.

Meanwhile, Grealish is yet to address the incident, leaving his fans and critics wondering about his response and any potential consequences he may face.

City manager Pep Guardiola has been vocal about his concerns regarding Grealish's partying habits.

The Spanish coach has repeatedly emphasized the importance of professionalism and urged Grealish to channel his focus toward reaching his full potential.

Guardiola's disappointment with Grealish's recent antics adds to the growing pressure on the Englishman.

The repercussions of this latest incident on Grealish's future at Manchester City remain uncertain.

Speculation surrounding his potential departure from the club has been rife, and this video only intensifies doubts surrounding his long-term prospects.

Guardiola, disappointed by Grealish's actions, may contemplate taking disciplinary measures against the player.

The coming weeks will reveal whether Grealish can swiftly regain focus and demonstrate his commitment to Manchester City.