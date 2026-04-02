Anderson Talisca is back in the transfer spotlight, with fresh interest from Corinthians adding intrigue to his resurgent spell at Fenerbahçe.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder has been a central figure in Fenerbahçe’s campaign since arriving in January 2025, and despite recently extending his contract through 2028, reports from Brazil suggest Corinthians are quietly tracking his situation ahead of the next transfer window.

The Sao Paulo giants have not made formal contact, but Talisca has emerged as a fallback option should they fail to keep Memphis Depay.

For now, the interest remains exploratory, a familiar pattern after earlier links with Gremio surfaced when the midfielder’s future in Türkiye was less certain.

On the pitch, Talisca is making a compelling case to stay put.

He has delivered 21 goals and four assists in 38 appearances this season, including 13 strikes in the Süper Lig, underlining his role as one of the league’s most decisive attacking threats.

His influence has been particularly notable in tight matches, where his long-range finishing and aerial presence have often tilted the balance.

Fenerbahçe moved quickly to secure that impact long term.

After joining on a free transfer from Al-Nassr, Talisca wasted little time settling in, scoring on debut and later producing a hat trick that cemented his status as a fan favorite. The club rewarded that form with a two-year extension earlier this year, signaling clear intent to build around his attacking output.

His journey to this point has been global and decorated.

From his breakthrough at Bahia to title-winning success with Benfica, and a memorable spell at Beşiktaş where he lifted the Süper Lig trophy, Talisca has consistently delivered.

A lucrative move to Guangzhou Evergrande added another league title, before his stint in Saudi Arabia alongside Cristiano Ronaldo further boosted his profile.

A return to Brazil, however, remains the one chapter still unwritten.

Talisca has long been linked with a homecoming, driven by personal ties and a known admiration for clubs like Corinthians.

Any concrete move would carry emotional weight, marking his first professional stint back in Brazil since leaving as a teenager.