Beşiktaş have completed a record-breaking move for English striker Tammy Abraham, landing the former Roma forward for 15 million euros ($17.6 million) in what is now the most expensive transfer in the Süper Lig club's history.

The deal, finalized on Monday, signals the club’s aggressive ambition under head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and president Serdal Adalı, as they reshape the squad for a title challenge and European campaign.

Abraham, 27, agreed to a four-year contract worth 6 million euros annually, instantly becoming one of the highest-paid players in Turkish football.

The fee surpasses the previous Süper Lig benchmark set by Youssef En-Nesyri’s 19.5 million euros transfer, and marks Beşiktaş’s most ambitious signing in recent memory.

The negotiations moved quickly, with Roma under pressure to raise 13 million euros before the end of June to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Though the Italian club initially valued Abraham at 20 million euros, Beşiktaş capitalized on the urgency to secure a reduced price, possibly aided by favorable terms or future add-ons.

Abraham reportedly rejected a higher offer from Zenit St. Petersburg, which included a 20 million euro fee and a 7.5 million euro salary, preferring a competitive environment and greater visibility in Türkiye.

The move comes as Beşiktaş prepare for the imminent departure of veteran striker Ciro Immobile, who is in talks with Bologna.

The 35-year-old is expected to receive a 2.5 million euro severance package to terminate his contract, paving the way for Abraham to assume the central role in the Black Eagles’ attack.

Abraham, a product of Chelsea’s famed youth academy, rose to prominence with productive loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea, and Aston Villa, before joining Roma in 2021 for 41 million euros.

His debut season in Serie A yielded 17 goals and a starring role in Roma’s UEFA Europa Conference League triumph.

But his momentum stalled following an ACL tear in 2023, limiting him to just one goal in 12 appearances the following season.

A loan spell at AC Milan in 2024-25 revitalized his career.

Despite limited starts, only 17 in all competitions, Abraham contributed 10 goals and seven assists across 45 matches, including a brace against Roma in the Coppa Italia.

His resurgence made him a top target for Beşiktaş, who view him as the long-term solution to their attacking struggles.

President Adalı and Solskjaer had promised a “game-changing” signing following Immobile’s exit, and Abraham was identified by scouting director Eduard Graf as the ideal fit.

With his 1.94m frame, aerial dominance, and international experience, the English striker brings qualities that align with the physical nature of the Süper Lig.

Abraham is expected to arrive in Istanbul within days to complete his medical and finalize paperwork.

The official club announcement is slated for early July, with the striker expected to join pre-season preparations immediately.

He will become the centerpiece of Solskjaer’s project, joining Czech left-back David Jurasek, who arrived on loan from Benfica, as Beşiktaş pushes to reclaim domestic dominance and make an impact in Europe.