Pop star Taylor Swift and her fiance, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, seem poised to write their own fairy tale, with a wedding that is set to rival a Super Bowl halftime show in grandeur.

The spark ignited during Swift's July 19 Eras Tour concert in Germany.

As she performed "Paper Rings" and "Stay, Stay, Stay," she sang, "I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings, that's right, you're the one I want ... That's when you came in wearing a football helmet." If that isn't a lyrical love note, what is?

RadarOnline.com reported that the couple is planning to spend at least $1 million on their nuptials, with Swift hinting at even higher costs.

Their Rhode Island estate is a top contender for the venue, promising VIP treatment for all.

Their elation at finding each other has fueled their desire to host a celebration that will be the party of the century.

Although $1 million might sound steep, it should be taken into account that Swift and Kelce are no strangers to splurging.

For instance, their romance alone reportedly costs around $100,000 daily – a staggering sum even for a pop icon worth $1.3 billion and an NFL star with a $70 million net worth.

"Taylor and Travis have embraced a jet-setting lifestyle during this tour," an insider revealed. "Their daily expenses include private jets, luxury hotel rooms, and bodyguards. $100,000 a day is their norm."

Swift's private jet alone costs $14,500 daily, though that is a mere fraction of her lavish lifestyle.

Kelce, known for his on-field charisma, impresses off the field as well.

He has lavished Swift with flowers 11 times in one day and spent $16,000 on Valentine's Day.

Their hotel suites can reach $22,000 a night, and Swift often books entire restaurants to maintain their privacy.

As their romance and jet-setting continue to dazzle, engagement rumors swirl faster than Swift’s private jet.

An insider shared, "Taylor is deeply in love with Travis and wants to ensure they're on the same page about marriage. While she's not expecting a proposal immediately, she wants to know he's as committed as she is."