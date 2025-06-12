The creators and stars of the Emmy-winning comedy series Ted Lasso joined calls for unity at an event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, marking one year until the 2026 FIFA World Cup and expressing hope that the tournament will bring people together.

Los Angeles is set to play a central role in the North American showcase, hosting eight matches – including the U.S. men's national team’s opener and a quarterfinal.

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso co-creator and star, encouraged Americans to welcome visitors from around the world, saying the World Cup offers a rare opportunity to connect globally through sport.

Cast member Brendan Hunt attends the premiere for season two of the television series "Ted Lasso" at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, U.S., July 15, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

“What America needs to get ready for with this World Cup is something that most Americans instinctively know – but just to make sure for those who don’t – there will be many people here who were not born here,” Hunt said during an on-stage interview.

“And just because they weren’t born here, you don’t need to be afraid of them.”

“Platform used,” added fellow co-creator Jason Sudeikis, who plays Lasso on the show.

Hunt said the tournament will be incredible.

“You have to prepare yourself to surrender to a vibe you’ve never quite seen before, because when folks come to these cities to see their teams play, they will take over in a way that is absolutely as benevolent as it is overwhelming,” he said.

The countdown to the tournament, which the United States is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada, comes amid recent political developments, including former President Donald Trump's directive banning citizens from 12 countries from entering the U.S., though athletes are exempt.

The Trump administration also said it would deploy 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles to help protect federal property and personnel during ongoing protests in the city.

The protests erupted in response to a series of immigration raids in a city with a large immigrant population.

Cobi Jones, who played for the U.S. in three World Cups, said he hoped the event would unite people.

“This is the game we all love, and I’m hoping it can bring people together,” he told Reuters on the red carpet at the event held at Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles.

“When we’re talking about the travel bans, I’m hoping that FIFA can work together with our government to find a way that everyone can be here and everyone can enjoy this sport, because it’s a cultural event that’s happening here in a year.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said last month, after meeting with Trump, that he was confident visitors would be welcomed for the World Cup, as well as the Club World Cup, which runs from June 14 to July 13 and will also feature matches in Los Angeles.