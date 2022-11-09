Galatasaray's fighting spirit was projected on Tuesday night as the Lions came from behind to overpower TFF Third League visitors from the Black Sea, Ofspor, to advance to the 5th qualifying round of the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

The Istanbul yellow-red side was determined to emerge victorious as it hosted seemingly weak Yeşilyurt D.Ç Ofspor in the 4th qualifying round of the cup.

The match did not start well for the hosts as their plans got thwarted when they fell behind 1-0 with Miraç Türkyılmaz's goal in the 18th minute.

It took Galatasaray until the 37th minute to respond with Haris Seferovic shaking the nets and later Berkan Kutlu nailing the coffin in the 79th minute.

Haris Seferovic, a loanee from Portuguese side Benfica who joined Galatasaray at the beginning of the season, scored his second goal in the official matches in the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

Seferovic, who scored his team's first goal against Yeşilyurt D.Ç Ofspor, also blew the nets once in the GMG Kastamonuspor match in the third round of the cup.

Berkan Kutlu, who scored Galatasaray's second goal in the match, shook the net for the first time this season.

Galatasaray football player Mathias Ross had to leave the game due to his injury.

The medical team was called for action when Ross was put to the ground in a clash with Vedat Erçin.

His efforts to press on went in vain until he informed the technical committee that he could not continue the game and was replaced by Emin Bayram in the 29th minute.