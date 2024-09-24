Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen faces a long road to recovery after undergoing successful surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee, the club confirmed on Monday.

The 32-year-old, a mainstay in goal for both Barcelona and Germany, was injured during Barca's emphatic 5-1 victory over Villarreal on Sunday.

Ter Stegen’s injury, which occurred just before halftime, saw him fall awkwardly after leaping for a ball, leaving him writhing in pain as medics rushed him off the field on a stretcher.

Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen is stretchered off after sustaining an injury during the Spanish La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona, Villarreal, Spain, Sept. 22, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

The knee that buckled under him had already undergone two surgeries during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, raising concerns over the extent of the damage this time.

Spanish media have reported that Ter Stegen is expected to be sidelined for at least eight months, a blow to Barcelona's season and Germany’s national team.

His absence leaves a gaping hole as the Catalan giants navigate a tough schedule, including a Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich and a La Liga clash against rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona released a statement confirming the surgery was performed by Dr. Joan Carles Monllau at Barcelona Hospital, with the club’s medical staff overseeing the procedure.

"Ter Stegen has undergone a successful surgical intervention on the patella tendon injury in his right knee," the statement read.

The responsibility of stepping up falls to 25-year-old backup keeper Inaki Pena.

A product of Barca’s famed La Masia academy, Pena is no stranger to filling in for the German veteran.

Last season, Pena made 17 first-team appearances when Ter Stegen was out with a similar knee issue, delivering mixed results.

While he initially impressed with standout performances, including a crucial 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid and a 2-1 triumph against Porto, his form dipped, conceding 31 goals across the next 15 matches and managing just two clean sheets.

Despite the pressure, Pena now faces the daunting task of protecting Barcelona’s goal as they push for success on multiple fronts.

All eyes will be on him as he takes up the gloves against European heavyweights Bayern and La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann expressed his shock over Ter Stegen’s injury. "The news of Marc’s injury was a big shock for us," Nagelsmann told the German FA website.

Having recently lost veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to international retirement, Nagelsmann now faces the challenge of finding a new No. 1.

"We will miss him a lot on and off the pitch," Nagelsmann said. "We wish Marc all the best ... we will always be there for him on his way back."

Germany's goalkeeping options are now thinning.

Nagelsmann had already called up two uncapped keepers, Oliver Baumann of TSG Hoffenheim and Alexander Nubel of VfB Stuttgart, as back-ups in recent Nations League matches against Hungary and the Netherlands.

Fulham’s Bernd Leno, who has nine caps, was included in the squad earlier this year but did not feature in the games.

Germany, currently atop their Nations League group with four points, will face Bosnia and the Netherlands in October, but the absence of their two most experienced goalkeepers casts a shadow over their campaign.