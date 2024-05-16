Fatih Terim, one of Türkiye's most illustrious football managers, took the helm at Panathinaikos, surprising many with his decision.

Aiming to lead the Greek team to glory, Terim’s journey has been anything but smooth.

After a series of disappointing results, including a crushing 4-1 defeat to PAOK, Terim’s future at the club is in serious jeopardy.

Following a storied tenure at Galatasaray, where he amassed numerous trophies, Terim parted ways with the club in 2022.

To recover from a challenging period, the veteran gaffer took a break, turning down multiple offers over nearly two years.

Late last year, Terim made headlines by signing with Panathinaikos, marking his return to international management.

Initially, he won over the Greek fans, but the tide quickly turned.

Panathinaikos's performance in the crucial play-off matches of the Greek Super League has been underwhelming.

Consecutive losses in the Championship Round have sparked fan outrage.

Following back-to-back defeats to AEK and Aris, Terim's team faced PAOK and suffered a heavy 4-1 loss, slipping to fourth place.

With Olympiakos defeating AEK, PAOK seized the top spot with 77 points, while Panathinaikos remained at 71 points.

The string of defeats has tested the patience of the Panathinaikos supporters, who now fear missing out on European competitions.

If Panathinaikos fails to beat Olympiakos in their final match, their European ambitions could be dashed.

The Greek media and fans have been harsh in their criticism of Terim and his staff, calling for changes.

Rumors have already circulated that Terim may not stay on as head coach next season.

Despite the bleak league outlook, Panathinaikos still has a shot at redemption in the Greek Cup final against Aris.

Winning the cup could salvage some pride for Terim and his team.