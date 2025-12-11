The Turkish Football Federation’s (TFF) Arbitration Board has rejected appeals from 86 footballers penalized for illegal betting, reinforcing a major crackdown on one of the most disruptive scandals in Turkish football history.

The unanimous decision upholds penalties ranging from 45 days to 12 months, sidelining players across Süper Lig, First, Second, and Third League teams.

Requests for reduced or suspended bans were denied, cementing the original rulings issued by the Professional Football Discipline Board (PFDK).

The ruling comes after a five-month investigation that has already implicated more than 1,500 players, hundreds of referees, and dozens of club officials, with judicial authorities simultaneously probing match-fixing and money laundering.

TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu described the situation as “deep-rooted” but vowed to restore integrity to Turkish football by mid-2026.

The scandal traces back to suspicious betting activity observed in a February 2024 Second League match between Ankaraspor and Nazillispor, where no shots on goal were recorded despite high stakes.

Subsequent audits revealed that 371 of 571 referees held betting accounts, with 152 actively wagering on domestic games – a clear violation of FIFA and UEFA integrity codes and Turkish Law No. 6222, which imposes prison sentences and suspensions for sports betting and match manipulation.

By mid-November 2025, the TFF had referred more than 1,000 footballers to the PFDK, including prominent Süper Lig stars from Beşiktaş such as Necip Uysal and Ersin Destanoğlu, Fenerbahçe’s Mert Hakan Yandaş, Galatasaray’s Metehan Baltacı, and Konyaspor’s Alassane Ndao.

Arrests followed, with 20 individuals, including 11 players, detained on charges of match influence and money laundering.

Lower-tier leagues faced fixture postponements, and national team selections were disrupted as players like Galatasaray’s Eren Elmalı and Trabzonspor’s İzzet Çelik were removed from call-ups.

The 86 appeals reviewed on Dec. 10 stemmed from PFDK decisions issued Nov. 18 under the TFF’s Football Discipline Regulation Article 57, which prohibits gambling.

Cases included players who either held betting accounts or placed wagers on domestic and international matches.

Penalties ranged from 12 months for repeated or high-volume betting to shorter terms of 45 days for first-time offenders.

The Arbitration Board confirmed that all evidence, legal classifications, and penalty determinations were sound, marking the decision as final domestically, though international appeal avenues via FIFA or UEFA remain open.

The scandal has shaken Turkish football to its core, with Süper Lig attendance dipping 15% and clubs reporting squad shortages.

Sponsors are distancing themselves, and UEFA has flagged potential sanctions for affected clubs in European competitions.

Meanwhile, the TFF has introduced ethics training for referees, real-time financial monitoring, and enhanced collaboration with law enforcement, though critics argue some penalties are disproportionate for minor or foreign bets.