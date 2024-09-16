The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting club expectations while underscoring the importance of patience during this process.

In a recent statement on its website, the TFF highlighted its dedication to fairness, principled leadership and maintaining a spirit of unity within the football community.

"Our goal is to uphold justice and equality for all while preserving the camaraderie within Turkish football," the TFF stated. "We remain steadfast in our mission to elevate the brand value of Turkish football to where it rightfully belongs. We recognize the high expectations that have arisen with our appointment and understand that patience is crucial."

The TFF emphasized that true success in Turkish football will come from hard work rather than mere talk.

The statement continued: "As an administration, we are committed to addressing expectations with sincerity and determination. It is crucial to note that the true winners in Turkish football will be those who work diligently and contribute with genuine intent."

Highlighting the values of equality and unity, the TFF stressed that these principles require collective responsibility from everyone involved in the football family. "Fostering an environment of justice, trust, and unity is not just our responsibility but a duty shared by all members of the football community."