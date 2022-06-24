The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) signed a new two-year contract extension with the current Süper Lig broadcaster Digitürk beIN Media Group on Friday.

TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi and beIN Media Group CEO Yousef al-Obaidly attended the signing ceremony held at the TFF headquarters in Riva, Istanbul.

Büyükekşi said the newly agreed deal was worth TL 2.2 billion ($127.88 million).

In an earlier statement, TFF noted that its new board of directors reviewed Thursday the broadcasting tender for the transfer of broadcasting rights to the Süper League and TFF 1. League for the 2022-2023 football season.

Following the reassessment, they decided to unilaterally scrap the tender and sign an extension with Qatar-based beIN instead.