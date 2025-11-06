The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced the October 2025 winners of its Fair Play and Social Responsibility Awards, celebrating players, fans, and clubs who embodied integrity, empathy, and community spirit both on and off the pitch.

The selections were made during the federation’s monthly committee meeting in Riva, Istanbul.

Captain’s heartfelt connection

Samsunspor captain Zeki Yavru captured the essence of sportsmanship when he spotted a young Konyaspor fan with Down syndrome following their Oct. 27 Süper Lig match in Konya.

After leading his team to a 3-1 win, Yavru climbed into the stands to celebrate with the boy, joining him in Samsunspor’s famous “üçlü” chant.

The gesture transcended rivalry and turned the stadium into a symbol of inclusion and unity, earning applause even from opposing supporters.

Yavru’s compassion – rooted in a career known for community involvement – highlighted football’s power to connect hearts beyond competition.

Nation united in sport

The Hodri Meydan supporters group of Kocaelispor were recognized for a stirring act of solidarity before Türkiye’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia on Oct. 14.

Their tifo – featuring national team captains Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Cedi Osman, and Eda Erdem Dündar – sent a resounding message of unity across football, basketball, and volleyball.

The creative choreography, seen by millions online, celebrated Türkiye’s diverse sporting success and strengthened the notion of a “sports nation” bound by shared pride and purpose.

Split-second of humanity

Fatih Karagümrük’s David Datro Fofana, on loan from Chelsea, earned the Fair Play Behavior Award for preventing a serious injury during a league clash with Fenerbahçe on Oct. 20.

When İsmail Yüksek lost balance in an aerial duel and appeared headed for a dangerous fall, Fofana instinctively caught him mid-air, softening the impact.

His reflexive act of care drew applause from both benches and reminded fans that football, at its core, remains a game of respect.

Football for humanity

In the second-tier Trendyol 1. Lig, Özbelsan Sivasspor used football to spotlight a global tragedy.

The club donated all proceeds from its October 5 home match against Serikspor to aid humanitarian efforts in Gaza, releasing balloons bearing the names of children lost in the conflict.

The initiative, titled “Don’t Stay Silent to the Genocide in Gaza,” turned a league fixture into a poignant plea for peace and compassion.

Since its launch in 1994, the TFF Fair Play and Social Responsibility program has honored those redefining Turkish sportsmanship.