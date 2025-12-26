Turkish football’s widening illegal betting scandal deepened this week as the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) suspended 30 match observers and prosecutors launched a fresh wave of arrests targeting senior administrators, club executives and players, underscoring what authorities describe as one of the most far-reaching integrity crises in the sport’s modern history.

On Dec. 25, the TFF announced that 30 match observers – five from the elite “Upper Class” category and 25 from standard classifications – had been referred to the Professional Football Discipline Board (PFDK) with immediate precautionary suspensions after evidence showed they placed bets on football matches.

The observers were charged under Article 57 of the TFF Football Discipline Instruction, which strictly bans all football stakeholders – officials, referees, players and administrators – from betting on matches.

Violations carry the possibility of permanent bans from football-related activities, alongside fines and loss of professional rights.

The five Upper Class observers suspended include Aytekin Durmaz, Baki Tuncay Akkın, Mücahit Tatar, Sabit Hacıömeroğlu and Yılmaz Kalk, all of whom regularly oversee top-flight Süper Lig fixtures. The remaining 25 observers span professional leagues nationwide.

The TFF said all referrals were made “with precautionary measures,” meaning the individuals were barred from officiating duties effective immediately pending final rulings by the PFDK – a step typically reserved for cases where integrity risks are deemed severe.

The latest disciplinary action follows earlier stages of the investigation that implicated more than 150 referees and observers, triggering mass suspensions and bans across Turkish football.

Probe across 11 provinces

Running parallel to the federation’s disciplinary process, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office intensified its criminal investigation on Dec. 26, conducting coordinated operations across 11 provinces and targeting 29 suspects.

Authorities confirmed that 26 individuals were taken into custody, one suspect was already imprisoned on unrelated charges, and efforts remain ongoing to locate the remaining two.

The investigation draws on extensive evidence compiled from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), licensed betting platforms, open-source intelligence, historical phone traffic data (HTS), prior PFDK rulings and digital materials seized during earlier operations.

Prosecutors allege links between newly detained suspects and individuals arrested in previous waves, suspicious financial transactions consistent with illegal betting and money laundering, and betting activity tied to the Oct. 26, 2024, Kasımpaşa-Samsunspor match, which authorities believe may have been targeted to influence the result.

Executives, players detainees

Among those detained are prominent figures from Turkish football’s upper ranks, including former Galatasaray Sportif AŞ vice president Erden Timur, Eyüpspor vice president Fatih Kulaksız and TFF Director of External Relations and National Teams Administration Buğra Cem İmamoğlulları.

Prosecutors also detained 14 active or former football players accused of betting in ways that could affect match outcomes, including wagers placed against their own teams – an offense considered among the most serious integrity breaches under Turkish law.

The list of detained players includes Bahattin Berke Demircan, Doğukan Çınar, Ergün Nazlı, Eyüp Can Temiz, Furkan Demir, Gökhan Payal, Hamit Bayraktar, Hüseyin Aybars Tüfekci, Ibrahim Yılmaz, İlke Tankul, İsmail Karakaş, Mert Aktaş and Tufan Kelleci.

Other suspects include former police officer Emrah Günaydı, restaurant manager Burak Söyleyen and several individuals alleged to have facilitated financial flows connected to illegal betting networks.

One additional suspect, Enes Bartan, was confirmed to be serving a prison sentence for separate offenses.

The criminal case is being pursued under multiple statutes, including Law No. 6222 on preventing irregularities in sports competitions, Law No. 5549 on money laundering and Law No. 7258 governing betting and games of chance.

No clear end in sight

The current phase builds on revelations that began surfacing in October and November, when authorities uncovered widespread betting among referees and lower-division players.

By mid-November, the TFF had imposed precautionary bans on more than 1,000 individuals, while over 100 players from the top two divisions received lengthy or lifetime sanctions.

Subsequent arrests in early December expanded the scope of the probe to club presidents and senior officials, drawing comparisons to Türkiye’s 2011 match-fixing scandal and prompting renewed scrutiny of football governance structures.

As investigations continue, prosecutors signaled that further arrests and disciplinary referrals remain likely.

The PFDK is expected to rule on the suspended observers in the coming weeks, with permanent disqualifications possible, while criminal convictions under Law 6222 carry potential prison sentences of up to 12 years.