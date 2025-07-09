As Turkish football gears up for the 2024-25 season, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu delivered a firm warning to referees and a rallying cry for unity and reform across all levels of the game.

Speaking at the TFF’s Ordinary Financial General Assembly in Ankara, where the federation’s 2024-25 fiscal activities were up for approval, Hacıosmanoğlu opened by honoring the 12 Turkish soldiers who died during the Pençe-Kilit Operation.

He later congratulated Galatasaray and ABB Fomget on their league titles, expressing gratitude to every club, player, and official contributing to Turkish football.

“Since assuming this role on July 18, 2024, we’ve taken off our club jerseys to serve the entire football family,” he said. “We’ve embraced transparency, stayed equidistant to all clubs, and worked for the game’s growth.”

'No room for deliberate errors'

The president’s most striking message targeted match officials.

“I believe our referees will steer clear of anything beyond human error this season,” Hacıosmanoğlu said. “Those who don’t, won’t walk this path with us.”

Referencing concerns from the latter half of last season, he cited fears among some referees about leadership turnover and loyalties within the federation.

“Some said, ‘Let’s wait three months, he’ll be gone.’ Then it became six,” he said. “I never asked for loyalty to me or any executive. I asked only for referees to uphold the dignity of their role – for themselves, their families, their cities, and this institution.”

Hacıosmanoğlu stressed that referees must be free from external influences and make decisions solely based on integrity. “On the pitch, I can’t interfere,” he added. “But off the pitch, if you're making deliberate errors, you're not part of this vision.”

'Build value through competition, not conflict'

The TFF president called for a stronger football brand built on “qualified competition, not quarrels,” echoing the sentiments of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who urged for a football culture based on sportsmanship, not tension.

“We must grow clubs with stronger finances and youth systems,” Hacıosmanoğlu said. “That’s how we’ll raise competition and win on the international stage. It’s how Turkish football will earn global respect.”

He called for unity to meet state-backed goals and satisfy rising fan expectations.

“Let’s fill the stands with brotherhood,” he said. “Let’s walk this path hand in hand – for Turkish football, and for its future.”