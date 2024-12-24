Fenerbahçe's head coach, Jose Mourinho, underwent a successful gallbladder surgery in his native Portugal, with his health reported to be in good condition.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) promptly shared a message of support, wishing the renowned coach a swift recovery.

"Sending our best wishes to Jose Mourinho, who underwent gallbladder surgery in Portugal. We hope for his speedy recovery," TFF's statement read.

Mourinho's time at Fenerbahçe has been under intense scrutiny, following disappointing results in recent weeks.

The team’s loss to Beşiktaş and a draw with Eyüpspor have left Fenerbahçe eight points behind league leaders Galatasaray.

Speculation is rife that the club could part ways with the Portuguese coach.

Should that happen, former Fenerbahçe managers Ismail Kartal and Aykut Kocaman are said to be potential replacements.

The team's struggles, especially in derby matches, have fueled criticism from both the media and the fans.

Fenerbahçe failed to secure any points in their last three encounters with their fiercest rivals – losing 3-1 to Galatasaray in Week 6 and 1-0 to Beşiktaş in Week 15.

This marks a stark contrast to last season, where Fenerbahçe went unbeaten in four derbies and earned 10 points.

With just 36 points at the halfway point of the season, Fenerbahçe is trailing behind last year’s performance, when they had 43 points at the same stage.

The team's inability to win any of their derby games has raised alarm bells.

Despite the growing pressure, Fenerbahçe's management has voiced full support for Mourinho, emphasizing their commitment to the coach's tenure.