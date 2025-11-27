The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Wednesday upheld 45-day suspensions for 28 players caught in a gambling scandal, reinforcing its strict stance against illegal betting in the sport.

The decision, made unanimously by the TFF Arbitration Board, follows appeals by the players and confirms penalties first imposed by the Professional Football Discipline Board (PFDK) on Nov. 18, 2025.

The bans bar the players from all football-related activities, including training and matches, under Articles 57/2 and 13 of the TFF’s Football Disciplinary Regulations.

Requests to postpone the suspensions were rejected, meaning the sanctions took immediate effect.

The crackdown comes amid growing concerns over match-fixing and unauthorized betting in Turkish football.

While regulated sports betting is legal in Türkiye through state-run systems such as İddaa, licensed players, coaches, and officials are strictly forbidden from participating in any football gambling.

None of the violations involved match manipulation, but the TFF described all instances as clear breaches of professional conduct.

The 45-day bans, shorter than the maximum three-month penalty for first offenses, reflect the board’s assessment of the violations’ severity.

Among those affected are Süper Lig talents Evren Eren Elmalı of Galatasaray and Trabzonspor midfielder Salih Malkoçoğlu.

Elmalı, a 20-year-old left-back and rising youth international, will miss the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe on Monday, a key fixture in Türkiye’s football calendar.

Malkoçoğlu’s absence similarly threatens to disrupt his club’s rotation during the ban period.

The other 26 suspended players primarily hail from lower-tier leagues, including the TFF 2nd and 3rd Leagues.

They include Adil Demirbağ, Alberk Koç, Ali Aytemur, Ali Emre Yanar, Barış Timur, Burak Asan, Çağlayan Menderes, Celil Yüksel, Emre Kaplan, Enes İşik, Erhan Çelenk, Furkan Bekleviç, Hakan Yeşil, Hüsamettin Yener, Kadir Seven, Kerem Kayaarası, Mert Önal, Muhammed Birkan Tetik, Muhammed Taha Güneş, Murat Cem Akpınar, Mustafa Alptekin Çaylı, Nazım Sangare, Osman Ertuğrul Çetin, Tolga Kalender, Uğur Kaan Yıldız, and Üzeyir Ergün.

The TFF has intensified its monitoring of betting in recent years, using data analytics from platforms and close collaboration with law enforcement to detect irregularities.

In the Nov. 18 session alone, over 200 players received penalties ranging from 45 days to three months, illustrating the widespread nature of illegal betting among younger or reserve squad members.

Players have 21 days to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, though no further actions have been announced.

“This decision is crucial for upholding the integrity of Turkish football,” the TFF said in a statement. “Ongoing education programs for all licensed professionals now make clear the risks and consequences of gambling on the sport.”