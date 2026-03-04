As the 2026 FIFA World Cup nears its June 11 kickoff across stadiums in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the global football community faces an unprecedented ticket scramble.

FIFA has received more than 500 million requests, eclipsing all prior tournaments, even as ticket prices soar to record levels, sparking widespread criticism.

This surge in demand unfolds amid rising geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, mass protests and political unrest worldwide, raising questions about security, participation and the tournament’s role as a unifying event.

Ticket demand soars

The World Cup, the first to feature 48 teams, has seen ticket sales in multiple high-pressure phases.

FIFA launched a Visa presale in September 2025, followed by an early ticket draw and the Random Selection Draw from Dec. 11, 2025, to Jan.13, 2026.

By late 2025, nearly two million tickets had been sold, with five million requests flooding the third phase in the first 24 hours.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the demand as "unbelievable," rising from 150 million requests in December 2025 to more than 500 million by early 2026.

Early interest concentrated on marquee group-stage matchups, including Colombia vs. Portugal in Miami, the U.S. opener against Paraguay in Los Angeles and Mexico vs. South Africa in Mexico City.

However, the frenzy has drawn sharp criticism over affordability.

Tickets for the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey started at $4,185, rising to $8,680 for premium seats.

Fan groups, including Football Supporters Europe, decried the prices as "extortionate," five times higher than Qatar 2022.

FIFA’s $60 “affordable tickets” program for loyal supporters did little to ease concerns and critics warned that secondary markets had worsened access.

Resale platforms have seen extraordinary inflation. In January 2026, final match tickets listed for as much as $230,000, while opening match seats exceeded $5,324.

Infantino acknowledged speculative buying further pushed prices upward.

In February, FIFA unexpectedly opened a limited sales window for 64 of 104 games, revealing unsold tickets despite claims of overwhelming demand.

The Last-Minute Sales phase, scheduled for April 2026, is expected to intensify competition, alongside hospitality packages, corporate travel bundles and promotions like Bank of America Visa-linked ticket access.

Blockbusters drive interest

Matchups across key host cities have fueled the frenzy. Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium will host Colombia vs. Portugal, a clash projected to draw near-capacity crowds.

Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium sees the U.S. face Paraguay in the tournament opener, while Mexico City hosts a group-stage showdown between Mexico and South Africa.

Early interest in these games underscores the allure of a North American World Cup, combining historic football nations with host-market appeal.

Global unrest

The tournament’s ticket mania coincides with worldwide unrest.

The U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, including the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have reignited nationwide protests.

Demonstrations that began in December 2025 over economic hardship spread across 31 provinces and more than 210 cities.

Authorities employed mass arrests, internet blackouts and violent crackdowns; human rights groups report at least 65 deaths and thousands detained.

The unrest has spread internationally.

Protests erupted in Pakistan, India, Yemen, Iraq, Türkiye and northern Nigeria, with curfews imposed in some cities.

Anti-war rallies in the U.S., including nationwide demonstrations on March 2 and crowds in New York City’s Times Square, denounced military escalation.

Political protests targeting the Trump administration’s policies, such as the March 28 “No Kings” march, reflect domestic tensions alongside global instability.

Elsewhere, regional crises intensify uncertainty.

Russia-NATO tensions, Syria’s resurgent civil war, insurgencies in Cameroon, election delays in South Sudan, gang violence in Ecuador and Haiti and U.S. actions in Venezuela compound security risks.

Greenland, Canada and Mexico face potential geopolitical strain, further complicating the World Cup’s environment.

Security challenges

Participation for some teams is uncertain.

Iran, drawn into Group G with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, faces travel restrictions and unrest that could hinder its involvement.

U.S. bans also affect qualifiers like Ivory Coast, Senegal and Haiti.

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and others have called for boycotts over U.S. policies, including tariffs, military actions and foreign aid cuts.

Security experts warn of “catastrophic” risks for the 11 host cities, prompting FIFA to consider enhanced measures, venue adjustments and contingency plans.

FIFA maintains that relocation is unlikely, emphasizing preparations to stage a safe, successful tournament.

Yet the organization confronts a rare test: balancing commercial success, fan accessibility and global security amid one of the most unstable international backdrops in recent history.