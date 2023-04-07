Following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, La Liga giant Atletico Madrid have extended a helping hand in the form of a charity match with Beşiktaş to help those affected by the disaster.

Miguel Angel Gil Marin, the owner and CEO of the Spanish football giant, spoke over the phone with Ferit Şahenk, chairperson and CEO of Doğuş Group, expressing his condolences and offering support.

The "disaster of the century" dubbed twin earthquakes, which measured 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale, were centered in the southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş and claimed the lives of over 50,000 people.

Around 13.5 million people were affected, with thousands of homes and businesses reduced to rubble.

The disaster left many people without shelter, food or water, and they have been relying on aid from volunteers and charities.

In response to the tragedy, Atletico Madrid took action and teamed up with Beşiktaş to organize a special friendly match.

All proceeds from the match, including ticket sales, broadcast fees and advertising revenue, will be donated to aid the earthquake victims.

The decision to organize the match was made after negotiations between the two clubs and the Turkish Football Federation.

The match, with the slogan "Together for Türkiye," will be played on April 12, the 120th anniversary of the establishment of both clubs, at Vodafone Park, the home of Beşiktaş.

Beşiktaş, known for their unity and solidarity in times of crisis, has once again risen to the occasion in addition to the heartwarming stuffed toys donation campaign they organized last month for the quake-affected children.

The club's fan group Çarsı already has a long history of supporting the community. It has always been there in times of need and the management's latest endeavor with Atletico Madrid is a testament to their commitment to helping others.