Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner, is coming out of retirement – though not for the NFL – to compete in a high-profile flag football tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next March.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic, scheduled for March 21 at Kingdom Arena, will feature a three-team, round-robin format with current and former NFL stars including Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Maxx Crosby, Odell Beckham Jr., and Brady’s longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Coaching duties will fall to Pete Carroll of the Raiders, Sean Payton of the Broncos, and Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers.

Brady, 48, a three-time NFL MVP who retired after the 2022 season, described the tournament as “a multi-year commitment” and a chance for NFL players to gain early exposure to a sport set to debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“The first year will be where everyone’s attention and energy is at,” Brady said. “It’s the first time we’ve ever done something like this, but all the players I’ve talked to are excited about playing. With the Olympics coming up, it’s the first exposure for a lot of NFL players, and I didn’t want to miss out.”

Gronkowski, known for his infectious enthusiasm and competitive drive, said he jumped at the opportunity to join Brady. “I was like, ‘There’s no contact, right?’ I already did all my contact in my life. I paid my dues in that department,” he said. “I love to compete. I love to run around. I run routes every once in a while too. It’s always going to be in my blood because I’ve been doing it my whole life. It brings joy out of me.”

The tournament is expected to blend entertainment and elite-level skill, bringing some of the NFL’s biggest names together in a fast-paced, no-contact format that offers fans a new way to see their heroes in action.

In addition to Brady and Gronkowski, the competition will include NFL standouts like Tyreek Hill, Myles Garrett, Sauce Gardner, and a mix of both active and recently retired stars, providing a rare cross-generational showdown.

Flag football’s Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games has added a serious competitive dimension to the event.

The IOC confirmed in 2023 that the sport will be part of the Los Angeles Olympics, and USA Football expects NFL players to form a significant portion of the American roster.

For Brady, participation could serve as a stepping stone toward competing for an Olympic gold medal, an unusual but intriguing extension of his legendary football career.

Brady’s credentials as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history are unmatched: he holds league records for games started (333), completions (7,753), passing attempts (12,050), passing yards (89,214), touchdown passes (649), fourth-quarter comebacks (46), and game-winning drives (58).

His involvement in the tournament lends credibility and star power, ensuring global attention on the inaugural event.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority and co-promoter of the tournament alongside Brady, emphasized the international significance of the event.

Alalshikh, present at Monday’s press conference, noted that it represents a unique opportunity to showcase football’s global appeal and to merge sports and entertainment on a major stage.