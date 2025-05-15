Just hours before a potential La Liga coronation, Barcelona suffered a blow as red-hot forward Ferran Torres was ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing emergency surgery for appendicitis.

Torres, 25, was rushed into surgery late Tuesday at Hospital de Barcelona, where doctors Coroleu and Borras performed the operation under the supervision of club medics. The procedure was successful.

“Appendicitis overcome!!” Torres posted on Instagram Wednesday morning. “It’s time to support the team tonight from here to be champions of La Liga!”

The Spanish international had been expected to start in Thursday’s Catalan derby against Espanyol – a match that could seal the league title for the Blaugrana. Now, instead of leading the line, he’ll be cheering from a hospital bed.

Barcelona confirmed the news Wednesday but did not offer a timeline for recovery. Local media report he will miss the final three games of the season.

Torres exits at the peak of his career-best campaign. Under manager Hansi Flick, the forward rediscovered his form, delivering 19 goals and seven assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

He was electric in high-stakes matches, including a hat trick of assists in Sunday’s 4-3 El Clasico thriller against second-placed Real Madrid.

His absence comes at a delicate moment. While Barcelona remain favorites to clinch the title, Flick will need to lean on Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski to carry the final load.